LAS VEGAS — All five East Tennessee State golfers broke par as the Bucs made quite a splash on the first day of the NCAA Las Vegas Regional.
Led by Archie Davies’ six-under-par 66, ETSU shot a four-man total of 16 under par Monday. That left the Bucs in fourth place.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s third and final round qualify for the NCAA Championship.
Arizona State led the field with a 26-under-par total. Stanford was second at 20 under. Virginia was the only other team in the 14-team field ahead of ETSU, at 19 under.
ETSU, playing in its 25th NCAA regional, got a 68 from surprise starter Jack Tickle and 69s from Southern Conference player of the year Mats Ege and Marty Dodd-Berry. Algot Kleen’s 70 didn’t count in the team score.
The Bear’s Best course was there for the taking and the players took advantage of it.
Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays shot a 10-under 62 and only led by one stroke. Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford shot 63. Fifty-one players broke par.
Davies’ 66, which included six birdies and an eagle, left him tied for eighth place.
The Bucs lapped the field on the par-3 holes, playing them in four under par. No other team was better than one under on those holes. ETSU also led the field with 57 pars.
In the team race, UNC Greensboro, the Bucs’ SoCon foe, was in fifth place at 12 under. The Spartans, who led the field with five eagles, were tied with 11-time national champion Oklahoma State.