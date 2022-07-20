Daniel Boone LL 8-10 softball wins state title Staff reports Staff reports Jul 20, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Daniel Boone Little League 8-10 All-Stars beat Westmoreland on back-to-back nights to win the state championship. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daniel Boone Little League 8-10 year-old softball all-stars battled out of the losers’ bracket and then clobbered Westmoreland 14-2 in Wednesday night’s state championship game at Maryville.Emma Adkisson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Jayden Jenkins starred at the plate going 2 for 3 and in the circle with a one-hitter (infield single) and eight strikeouts over four innings.Keating Turner finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.Boone forced the if necessary game by knocking around 13 hits in a 12-3 win over Westmoreland late Tuesday night.Adkisson went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Kyleah Compton was 3 for 4 and Bailey Reed was 2 for 2 as both had two RBIs Turner came through with a three-run triple. In the circle, Jenkins had 13 strikeouts and gave up a bunt hit.Daniel Boone advances to play in the Southeast Region tournament of champions.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daniel Boone All-star Softball Sport Baseball Little League Jayden Jenkins Bunt Stat Rbis Turner Emma Adkisson Strikeout Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR