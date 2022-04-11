Daniel Boone High School has been awarded a grant to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields.
The grant was awarded from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization.
Teachers across TVA’s seven-state region applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and 233 applications were selected.
“We are excited to have this funding to support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop skills that can apply to real-world problem solving,” said Donnie Shipley, the Computer Science teacher at DBHS. “We want to open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students, and the grant will help us give them opportunities to explore different paths toward careers in Computer Science.”
Schools awarded grants must receive their power from a local power company served by TVA. Daniel Boone High School is served by BrightRidge, one of TVA’s 155 local power companies.
Daniel Boone High School will use the grant to work with Information Technology. The students will focus on computer systems and networking systems programs of study. They will practice using 21st century skills, media, information, hardware, troubleshooting, customer service management, and technology.
The project will provide students with virtual labs associated with realistic problem-solving simulations, including hands-on experiences exhibiting functional and critically thinking skills in correlation to Information Technology/computer systems. The project ends with a Work-Based Learning interviewing experience. Students who accomplish the skills and knowledge will be able to install, configure, and maintain computer systems. Also, qualifying students will be able to go beyond the STEM laboratory experience, earning a CompTIA A+ Certification and participate in SkillsUSA and the Technology Student Association.
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It is inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”