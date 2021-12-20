The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps has been busy helping out their community this weekend.
On Friday, a group of Boone cadets helped the Marines at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray bag and distribute over 16,000 toys to 1,067 local families as part of the Toys for Tots program.
The Daniel Boone cadets spent Saturday honoring the veterans who have been laid to rest at the Mountain Home National Cemetery by participating in Wreaths Across America. The cadets teamed up with other volunteer groups from around the region to pay their respects and lay wreaths on 17,000 graves.