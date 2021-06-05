Daisy Duke puts on a tough front front when she’s outside and the sun is shining.
As it turns out, that toughness is all an act. When it comes down to it, our precocious bloodhound is really a fraud.
She’s quite a study in contrast. If a neighbor has the audacity to walk by when she is out, the alarms go off in her unique way. She guards the backyard every bit as vigorously as any junkyard dog guards his turf. A third of Johnson City can hear as Daisy Duke does her dance along the fence, jumping, scratching and howling. And if the neighbor has a dog, or two, that percentage goes up to half.
It’s hard to believe this is the same dog that is practically afraid of her own shadow mostly before any shadows can form.
As has been well documented, she’s an early riser. If she sleeps as late as 5 a.m., everybody is happy. So when our princess awakens and begins to immediately demand attention — the early morning, drawn out howl sounds like something out of a horror movie — it’s almost always still dark out, and she doesn’t like the dark.
Of course we have to take her out right away. As she pokes around looking for a place to do her business, she always nervously looks over her shoulder. You never know when something bad might happen in the early morning darkness. A scary leaf has been known to blow by and ruin her concentration. A sudden noise can completely wreck the moment.
Sometimes the frightening wind itself becomes such a distraction that we have to go in. If a bird is courageous enough to fly by before the sun comes up, Daisy Duke turns into a withering bundle of wrinkles and slobber.
And on trash morning? Forget it. With that truck making noise all over the neighborhood, Daisy Duke doesn’t stand a chance. She turns and heads toward the door. Her business can wait.
TO BEE OR NOT TO BEE
One recent day when Daisy Duke was chilling on the back porch, she started shaking her head from side to side. We could tell she had something in her mouth, mostly because she almost always has something in her mouth.
This was different, though, than when she steals a paper towel or a sock or anything else she can cram into her kibble hole. As she stuck her tongue out, a small object popped out of her mouth.
It was a bee.
Our girl had met her match. She continued to shake her head in obvious discomfort with her tongue out. After a few minutes, she seemed OK. We kept a close eye on her in case she had an allergic reaction, but she never swelled up.
In fact, she came out of the incident in better shape than the bee, which didn’t survive the encounter. At least he went down fighting.
In typical Daisy Duke fashion, she began to paw at the lifeless, offending insect, almost as if to say “We’re not done playing here.”
BAD TO THE BONE
One of Daisy Duke’s good friends gave her a large cow femur. She walked around for several days trying to carry it in her mouth. She really didn’t know what to do with it. It was too big to bury and too hard to chew.
So what did she do? She dropped it on my foot. The thing was as heavy as it looked like it would be. As I jumped around in pain, it became a game. When somebody jumps around, Daisy Duke jumps around.
If my toe didn’t hurt so much, I would have thought it was funny. OK, I actually did think it was funny. That’s what we call the Daisy Duke Effect. It’s what allows her to get away with stunts such as running through the yard with the chewed-up nozzle from the garden hose in her mouth or completely de-wickering a basket she stole from our formerly screened-in porch.
She can be that destructive in the afternoon, but she wouldn’t dare in the morning. That’s because when the sun is still below the horizon, Daisy Duke is nothing but a fraidy-hound.