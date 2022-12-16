KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their home away from home.

The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome currently under repair, played for the first time at their new stomping grounds, the old Sullivan North High School gym, easing to a 77-65 nonconference win over Volunteer.

