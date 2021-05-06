KINGSPORT — Two underwater robotics teams, one from Kingsport and one from North Carolina, will advance to an international competition in Johnson City later this year.
That is the result of a regional competition at the Kingsport Aquatic Center Saturday.
Advancing to the World Championships from the regional competition are first seed SEAL Robotics of Greensboro, N.C. and second seed R’Matey’s of Kingsport, the D-B EXCEL team.
The fourth annual MATE (marine advanced technology education) Appalachian Highlands Underwater Robotics Competition was held at the aquatic center Saturday, and the 21st annual World Champion-ship ROV (remotely operated vehicle) competition will be held Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
The regional competition in Kingsport had 12 teams and 120 students competing from Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.
The regional teams were: Achelos, Tri-Cities; Ross Robinson Middle; Lee Stingrays, Lee Co., Virginia; Blazer Blue Technologies, Baconton, Ga.; R’Matey’s from D-B EXCEL; Kingsport Technologies, Dobyns Bennett High School; Marooned Mariners, Tennessee High School; BlueTech Robotics, Baconton, Ga.; SEAL Robotics, Greensboro, North Carolina; MAV Industries, Buchanan Co. Career and Tech Center, Grundy, Virginia; SeaCows, Lanier High School, Atlanta; and SeaGuardians, TEACH, Johnson City.
RANGER CLASS
“I’m hoping with enough grit and determination these kids can get into the top 12,” R’Matey’s coach Erica Gardner said Monday.
At the last World competition in 2019, D-B EXCEL finished 19th out of 42. As in past competitions, Gardener said the teams worked across classes and even with direct competitors to solve problems, including SEAL helping R’Matey’s with an offer of tools and supplies.
Here are the rest of the Results (high school teams):
Engineering Award: Sea Cow Robotics; Judges Award: D-B EXEL R’Matey’s; Entrepreneur Award: Kingsport Technologies D-B; Champions Award: SEAL Robotics; Mission Award SEALl Robotics; and Rookie Inspiration, Sea Guardians.
NAVIGATOR CLASS
In the Navigator Class, the Engineering Award first went to Robinson Middle School Engineering Award second went to BlueTech Robotics, Baconton Community Charter School (BCC-Blue Blazer); Judges Award to Team Achelous; and Entrepreneur Award BCC-Blue Blazer/.
Overall Navigator teams on technical and product demonstration: 4th place, BBT-Blue Blazers — 210 points; 3rd place Achelos — 256 points; 2nd place Robinson Middle School — 273 points and, with 317 points, Champions Award winner Lee County Stingrays.The Navigator Mission Award alsowent to the Lee County team, while Rookie Inspiration Award went to the BBT Blue Blazers.
WHO IS ON D-B EXCEL TEAM?
D-B EXCEL’s R’Matey’s underwater robotics team consists of co-CEOs Quinn Bentley and Jasmine Monroe, Matthew Smith, Alyssa Anderson, Mikaylah Sorge, Jacey McCloud, Kerrigan Bentley, Pearson Mills, Connor McGlothlin, Kaden Hutson, McKinley Sexton, Ethan Evans and Elena Evans. Quinn and Kerrigan Bentlely also are brother and sister.
The mentor is Zachary Gardner, and his wife, Erica Gardner, is the coach.
Monroe, a junior, was over documentation, including the technical report and marketing display, while Co-CEO Quinn, also a junior, was over in charge of engineering and Jacey was the pilot.
They said the biggest obstacle the day of the competition was when the tether wires shorted out in the water.
“Water got into it and it shorted all of our wires together,” Quinn said. He said that meant the claw stopped and eventually the vertical and left motor quit running.
The team decided to cut the entire tether and rewire it, which took about 50 minutes between stages of the competition.
Monroe said the other long-term struggle was difficulty in practicing and working on the robot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you can’t meet here (at school) with our teacher, it’s not allowed,” she said.
McCloud, a junior, said the challenge of piloting a “half broke robot” was tough.
Between now and August, she said the team must decide: “How much of our old design do we salvage?”
Quinn said he plans a career in electrical engineering, while Jacey plans one in astrophysics and astronomy and Jasmine wants one in ocean exploration.
“I found my niche,” pilot Jasmine said.
The competition was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 and the same mission and robot design from then was used this year, which means the team had about two years time in the robot, although work in earnest didn’t start this year until February.