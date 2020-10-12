A former dog trainer charged with aggravated animal cruelty will stand trial next year for the death of a dog in his custody.
Andrew “Andy” Hunigan, 28, 1 Gatewood Drive, Johnson City, had possession of the dog when it died.
The 8-month-old bull terrier puppy died from starvation and dehydration, and there were no signs of strangulation, according to an arrest warrant charging Hunigan in the dog’s death.
Hunigan had the dog when it died for a “stay-and-train” program used by K9 Off Leash Training East Tennessee.
The dog reportedly lost half its body weight after being at the training facility for five weeks. Hunigan reportedly told the dog’s owners that he believed Dallas had strangled himself trying to escape his crate, and that it wasn’t the dog’s emaciated condition that led to its death.
Hunigan will go to trial in the case on Jan. 21.
In an unrelated case, eight men charged in a two-day undercover child sex solicitation investigation, were in court Monday for arraignment.
Todd Prewitt, 46, Chuckey; Joseph Cunningham, 21, Bluff City; Stephen Ezeagu, 29, Johnson City; Malik Howse, 22, Johnson City; Ronald Casdorph, 52, Johnson City; John Hutchison, 65, Bristol; Jared Curtis, 25, Piney Flats; and Joseph Harless, 19, Johnson City; made their court appearances in Washington County Criminal Court.
Beginning March 12, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the focus of the operation was to identify people seeking commercial sex acts with minors.
The men were arrested by the TBI during the operation, which also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. Four adult women were cited and offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.