Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
• Cassidy Waters, 25, 1024 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, and Patrick Jones, 33, 108 Odell Circle, Johnson City, were arrested Sunday on charges of felony manufacture/possession/sell/deliver of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers found a Nissan Maxima sitting on the lot at 2302 S. Greenwood Drive. There were two people inside who were later identified as Waters and Jones. A K9 officer responded to the scene and his K9 partner alerted the officer to the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana. They were being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond each.
• Anthony Mullins, 42, 2719 S. Roan St., No. 6, Johnson City, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. Officers responded to the above address to investigate a stabbing around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers talked to a woman and Mullins. The woman told police that Mullins had stabbed her in the arm with a kitchen knife. Mullins was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $50,000 bond.
From staff reports