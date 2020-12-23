Recent felony arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Timothy Sloan, 31, 292 Pitaba Lane., Blountville, was arrested Dec. 22 on a charge of identity theft. Officers responded to 3111 Browns Mill Rd., Murphys USA, around 12:43 p.m., Tuesday in reference to a check welfare regarding a juvenile. Officers spoke with the male suspect who initially gave an incorrect name and date of birth. After a brief investigation, it was determined he was not the individual whose name he provided, and he was positively identified as Timothy Sloan. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.
Tracye Ford, 41, 171 Hall Rd, Jonesborough, on charges of shoplifting and burglary. On Tuesday afternoon officers responded to 3111 Browns Mills Rd., Wal-Mart Supercenter, in reference to a shoplifting subject. She was accused of concealing and under charging for numerous items. Ford passed all points of sale without paying for $255.36 worth of merchandise. Additionally, asset protection provided a signed notification restricting Ford from Wal-Mart on Nov. 18, 2014. Ford has a prior shoplifting conviction from 2019. She was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
Brandon Sizemore, 39, 606 Claude Simmons Road, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated stalking and six counts of violation of an order of protection. The arrest followed an investigation into several events taking place between the dates of Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, in which Sizemore was accused of contacting and leaving items at the home of the victim who had an active order of protection prohibiting such contact. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
James Ballard, 38, 1607 Persinger Drive, Watauga, and Danny Runyon, 40, 1801 Shane Lane Watauga, on a charge of theft over $2,500. On Dec, 15 officers responded to 2600 Peoples St on a theft of a catalytic converter. The victim left their vehicle at a construction site. During the investigation, the two men were identified from previous reports of catalytic converter thefts. Ballard and Runyon were served with warrants at the Washington County Detention Center, where they are being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond each.
Heidi Harney, 40, 104 Meadowstone Dr. Unicoi, was arrested Dec. 15 on a credit card fraud charge after allegedly using a stolen card to make purchases. Harney was also observed stealing items and placing them into her purse without paying for them. Harney was located on Dec. 15 when she returned to a business where the incident occurred. Harney was arrested and being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.
Eddie W. Effler, 36, and Amber 35, both of 975 Spivey Mountain Rd. in Erwin, were arrested on charges of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor child endangerment. On Dec. 15, officers on patrol saw a vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business after normal operating hours.The Efflers were asleep inside the vehicle. When officers woke them up to talk to them, they showed signs of possibly being under the influence of an unknown substance. The couple’s two children, a 5 year old and a 15 year old were in the back seat. The Department of Child Services responded and took custody of the juveniles for their safety. The Efflers were arrested and being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond. They were arranged in Washington County General Sessions Court and have a Dec. 29 court date.
Derrick C. Groff, 49, 1016 Windsor Avenue, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of false reporting and two counts violation of order of protection. Officers responded around 3 p.m., to the victim’s apartment for a possible hostage situation. During the investigation officers were informed that both victims were okay. The victims stated they had an order of protection placed on Groff. Officers were shown pictures of the texts that Groff had sent to her about calling 911 prior to the officer's arrival. The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department located Mr. Groff at his residence in Bristol. Groff was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond.
Walter Perlotto, 408 Juniper St, Greeneville, 41, was arrested Dec. 13 on one count of aggravated assault. Officers responded to a call in the area of N State of Franklin Road and West Market Street around 6:43 p.m., about an assault. Officers determined the victim and Perlotto had been involved in a road rage incident when Perlotto pulled his vehicle into the path of the victim’s vehicle. Perlotto got out of his vehicle before assaulting the victim and damaging their vehicle. The victim exited their vehicle and attempted to prevent Perlotto from leaving the scene when he revved his engine and drove towards the victim. He was arrested and held in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. Perlotto was arraigned and posted bond. His next hearing was set for March 8.