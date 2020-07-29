CHURCH HILL — Northeast Regional Health Office Dr. David Kirschke said Wednesday there has been a COVID-associated death at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center.
On Tuesday the nursing home reported the 19 residents and 13 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Kirschke said he will not have further comment because of the risk of identifying the individual.
He did, however, respond to the question, “Can you explain what is meant by COVID-associated death?”
“In general, on a death certificate, there is a primary cause of death and then secondary causes or contributing factors, Kirschke replied. “These are determined by the attending physician or medical examiner. COVID can be a primary cause or contributing factor.”
He added, “Certainly in any COVID death other underlying medical conditions can contribute. COVID-associated just means a person had COVID at the time of death, whether it was primary or secondary.”{/span}