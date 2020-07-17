Six Johnson City businesses will be among 48 receiving grants from the Local Business Recovery Fund, a donation-supported pot of money assisting businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Johnson City recipients are Connect Outdoors, Highrise Medical Supply, TasteBudz, Fanatics 101, Downtown Yoga Center and Pennyman’s Dinner.
“We have been incredibly moved by the generosity and response that we’ve received from local partners who understand how important the Local Business Recovery Fund program was for our regional economy,” Andy Dietrich, the organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive, said in a press release Friday.
“This second round of awards represents a substantial addition of critical funds that we hope will help stabilize so many important regional businesses. Our committee teams have worked very hard to process the hundreds of applications we’ve received, and I am very proud to have been a part of this process.”
Friday’s grant awards total $153,484. Overall, the program has raised $253,150, and 68 businesses in Tennessee and Virginia have received a grant.
Virginia-based companies received $108,750, and Tennessee businesses received $144,400 in grants.
Locally operated businesses and sole proprietorships were eligible to apply for a grant in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties in Virginia.
Businesses in the cities of Bristol and Norton could also apply.
This second wave of grants marks the conclusion of the program.
“Our allocations committee did an exceptional job of reviewing every application we received and working to insure all those that submitted requests for grants were given fair consideration,” Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.
“This program has been very rewarding for myself and my peers and seeing how our community partners responded to the needs of our region has made me very proud to call this area my home.”