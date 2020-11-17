Sick of reading about COVID-19? We’re sick of writing about it.
We’d much rather publish articles like Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts’ Sunday feature about two long-missing dogs the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter had reunited with their human companions. One had been gone for an astounding three years. The joy involved in both reunions was obvious in the shelter’s videos we posted with the story on JohnsonCityPress.com.
Throughout this crisis, we have tried to share as many positive stories as possible. We cannot forget that life goes on even during a pandemic. Celebrating uplifting situations is as much a part of our jobs as reporting about politics, government, crime, education and public health.
But let’s not kid ourselves. The novel coronavirus continues to affect almost every aspect of life. It is THE story of the 21st century to date. The danger has not subsided no matter how weary we’ve become of the statistics, warnings and precautions.
Just halfway into November, Northeast Tennessee already has set a monthly high mark for virus-related deaths and is on track to do the same in hospitalizations. Current infections are at an all-time high under the state’s present standard. The region and the state as a whole are on pace to reach monthly records for new cases next week before Thanksgiving. And if health officials are right, we can expect a post-holiday surge in infections resulting from family gatherings.
In a global pandemic of epic proportions, news media have a collective responsibility to keep trends and information in front of the public. An uninformed public is a lax public, and only bad things can result from ignoring the news.
So we will continue to report on COVID-19. Every day until the crisis subsides.
The question is whether anyone is paying attention. Given the aforementioned trends and the lack of precaution adherence we see in and around Johnson City, we’re not so sure.
Whoever coined the term “COVID-19 blindness” was spot on. Many are so numb from the sheer length of the pandemic, they’ve either placed it in the back of their minds or no simply longer want to know. They’ve seen enough analyses, charts and warnings to last a lifetime.
But if you’re that tired of COVID-19, imagine just how sick of it health care workers are. Imagine the psychological toll involved in caring for deathly ill patients while putting themselves at risk. Imagine how tired of this virus the people who suffered from it are. Place yourself in the shoes of someone who lost a loved one.
Our writers have personalized the pandemic with articles about people involved in this fight — patients, caregivers and the deceased. Every number we add to our charts represents a real person. They are not mere numbers, but the public seems to consider them faceless and nameless — acceptable, impersonal and inconsequential.
If we sound disheartened, it’s because we are. We’re not just tired of writing about COVID-19, we are tired of having to write about COVID-19 because of the complacency and callous disregard that has exacerbated this crisis.
Sadly, even the good news might be perpetuating the problem. Knowing that a promising vaccine is on the way could have lulled many into a false sense of security.
The vaccine is still months away from being widely available, and even then, it will not reach everyone immediately. At the rate we are going, thousands and thousands more will be infected before the first dose reaches this region. The strain will push our health care facilities and care providers to the max. Many more patients will die.
Yet people are just tired of it all.
COVID-19 blindness is a deadly state of mind.