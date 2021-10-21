Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, has announced that the Rev. Maggie Rust has accepted a call to serve as pastor of the Johnson City PCUSA congregation.
Rust will begin her duties on Oct. 31.
Rust most recently served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bluefield, West Virginia.
The move to East Tennessee is something of a homecoming. “My father was a Presbyterian minister, serving in Tennessee and Kentucky,” she said. “My family still lives in south Knoxville.”
Rust is a graduate of King College in Bristol, Tennessee, and Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. After her ordination as a PCUSA minister, she accepted a call to the Bluefield congregation.
“We are excited to welcome Pastor Maggie Rust to Covenant and look forward to working with her to discern God’s calling together,” Kathi Cary, Covenant's clerk of session, said.
“I feel like the spirit is alive and moving in the Covenant community,” Rust said. “I told the (search) committee, when I read Covenant’s description of ministry, it seemed like an authentic community, a place where people can be honest about who they are, how they feel, and what they believe. I think this is a place where people can grow together, where we all recognize that we are on this journey of faith together.
“I felt that this was a community of authenticity and hospitality. As I have met more folks, I have found that to be the case.”
“I am overjoyed to welcome Rev. Rust to Covenant,” Pastoral Search Committee Chairperson Julie Wood said. “We went through a deliberate and prayerful process over 13 months, and are confident that God has brought Maggie to us. She shares with us the calling to identify with and seek justice for the poor and marginalized in our city, our nation and the world.”
Rust said she looks forward to getting back to her Tennessee roots and enjoying the many opportunities to hike and enjoy the splendor of God’s creation in Northeast Tennessee.
“I love to be outside,” she said. “I enjoy hiking and amateur photography. If the weather is good, I like to be on a trail or in a kayak. If it’s not, I like to curl up with a good book and my cat Lexi.”
For more information about Covenant, visit https://cpcjc.org/.
