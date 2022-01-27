BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter, charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shootout with Sullivan County deputies on Jan. 21, is dead.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced his death Thursday morning.
He had been hospitalized since being found unresponsive in a cell at the county jail Monday evening.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy Coulter was charged with shooting along with an update on the wounded deputies condition.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital on Monday, according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
“We are happy to report that he is expected to make a full recovery,” SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote. “In the early morning hours of January 21, 2022, Deputy Wade was shot while attempting to take a wanted man into custody on Riley Hollow Road in Bluff City. This is an example of the danger officers are faced with every day. We are thankful that Deputy Wade is recuperating, and we look forward to having him back to work soon.”
At the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are looking into what happened to Coulter in jail. The TBI already was investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Coulter’s body will be sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The TBI released the following on Tuesday afternoon:
• Preliminary information indicates that just before 7 p.m. Monday corrections officers were alerted to a situation inside a cell at the Sullivan County Jail.
• Coulter, 54, was found unresponsive.
• Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.
• Coulter was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also issued a short release Tuesday, including these details:
• The cell contained three inmates, including Coulter.
• Other inmates in the cell summoned officers to the cell.
• Officers discovered Coulter unresponsive in a corner of the cell.
The sheriff’s office notified Staubus of the incident.