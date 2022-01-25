BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter, charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shootout with Sullivan County deputies on Jan. 21, was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a cell at the county jail Monday evening.
At the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are looking into what happened to Coulter in jail. The TBI already was investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The TBI released the following on Tuesday afternoon:
• Preliminary information indicates that just before 7 p.m. Monday evening, corrections officers were alerted to a situation inside a cell at the Sullivan County Jail.
• Coulter, 54, was found unresponsive.
• Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.
• Coulter was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
• As of Tuesday morning, he remained hospitalized.
• The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office also issued a short release, including these details:
• The cell contained three inmates, including Coulter.
• Other inmates in the cell summoned officers to the cell.
• Officers discovered Coulter unresponsive in a corner of the cell.
The sheriff's office notified Staubus of the incident.
Staubus told the Times News his office has no comment at this time.