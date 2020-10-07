BLOUNTVILLE — Without about $10 million in Cares Act funding from the federal government, Tri-Cities Airport might not be in business, Airport Authority Executive Director Gene Cossey told about 25 regional elected officials during a “Legislative Day” gathering on Tuesday.
“Without that bill, I’m not so sure we would be operating now,” said Cossey, who noted the airlines are still seeking another round of stimulus from the federal government.
Cossey addressed these questions:
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the airport?
“I think the biggest challenge has been the reduction of all of our operations and passengers. Our primary revenue demand focuses around our passengers. We have the same operational needs and costs as ever but with our passengers dipping down to almost 10 percent, it made a major impact on the revenue we have. There are communities bigger than us who have lost all their service.”
How are travelers reacting to COVID-19?
“One of the biggest challenges we’ve had is helping people feel safe when they go through the airport. It is still one of the safest ways to travel. We are cleaning multiple times per day. The airlines are cleaning. The airplanes have clean air.”
Why hasn’t Aerospace Park landed aviation companies?
Cossey pointed out a dedication ceremony for a “substantially complete” Aerospace Park will be held later this month. “It’s been our expectation that we wouldn’t have any serious people looking at building or being in that park until it was complete.”
There is a regional investment of more than $8 million in grading the development, which is expected to generate more than 1,500 jobs.
Why did the airport hold a legislative event?
“First and foremost, the Tri-Cities Airport is a regional cooperative effort with everybody. There are a lot of people who have a stake in what’s going on here. It’s important to bring them in and help them understand what we’re doing to make the airport viable and strong for the whole community. I think it’s important to make them aware of the issues we do face, the funding challenges and the state funding issues.”
Tri-Cities Airport has Delta service to Atlanta, American service to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth and Allegiant Air service to Orlando and St. Petersburg in Florida.