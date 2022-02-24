The $102 million investment by the state that is mentioned in Thursday’s article on the Bill Dance Signature Lake program was made prior to the creation of the signature lakes concept. That donation by the Bill Haslam administration was for four new lodges in state parks on the signature lakes. The four lodges are at Fall Creek Falls, Montgomery Bell, Pickwick Landing and Paris Landing.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Watauga Lake will be one of Bill Dance Signature Lakes
-
Tennessee Is One of the Worst Places to Live for Older Americans
-
Carter County Sheriff's Office seeking help from public in spotting three missing children
-
Bristol man charged with helping Johnson City inmates escape
-
CCSD releases identity of Saturday shooting victim