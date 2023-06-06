The baseline for Washington County reappraisals in 2019 was $125 per square feet. The rate will be $227.40 per square feet for the new appraisals.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

