Correction Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Aug 22, 2023

Issac Duncan III is a 2023-2025 Phil Pindzola Biennial Sculpture Exhibition juror. He is not the artist who made the sculptures currently on exhibit in Founders Park.

Tags Art Law