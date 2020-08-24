Overall, Dr. Turney Williams believes Johnson City is well-managed, and he wants to see the city continue on that course.
“I’m pretty comfortable with what we have at the moment, and if there weren’t any open seats and if all the incumbents were staying, I’d probably continue doing what I’m doing,” Williams said, “but it’s difficult times in the world, and I wanted to be certain that Johnson City continues with good government.”
Williams is one of eight candidates, including incumbents Joe Wise and Todd Fowler, running for three open seats on the Johnson City Commission this year. Commissioner Larry Calhoun, who in 2018 stepped in to fill the remaining two years of late Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin’s term, opted not to run this year.
An anesthesiologist by training, Williams has lived in Johnson City since 1988 and was recruited to the area by Johnson City Medical Center. He is the medical director of Pain Medicine Associates, a multidisciplinary pain practice, and serves as the chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
As a commissioner, Williams said attracting and retaining people to the area would be one of his primary goals.
“I think there are literally thousands of people who are fleeing bigger cities,” Williams said. “And while there are some advantages, particularly socially and activity wise in big cities, there are a lot of people who are very unhappy with the pandemic and the strife in big cities, and I would like to help in any way that I can to recruit those people.”
Williams said the Tweetsie Trail and the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park are two standout projects that the city has accomplished in recent years.
“Those are things that people look for, and those are visible on the internet, and if I’m a young person and I’m athletic or outdoors, who has all that stuff?” Williams said. “Johnson City does, so we really have a lot to be proud of and advertise, and now’s the time to work it because I think there’s going to be a lot of mobility in the United States.”
Williams said Johnson City has managed to avoid problems that have affected larger metropolitan areas.
“One of the reasons that many people are escaping cities is because of racial strife, and I don’t believe that we have much racial strife here,” Williams. “I think the different races get along very well, and we’ve been very blessed to have that relationship. We have a history of taking care of each other and addressing any problems as they arise, so I think people in this community bend over backwards to try to give people an equal opportunity and recognize other people’s desires.”
That’s a commitment Williams said was evoked through the city’s redevelopment of the Langston Centre.
“I think it’s because of the close working relationships between all the citizens of the city ... and ETSU, I think we’ve been able to avoid the major protests and the resulting violence that you’ve seen in Minneapolis and Milwaukee and Chicago,” Williams said. “This is a great place to live, and we want to keep it that way.”
Williams also applauded the completion a few years back of the new Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter and an ordinance city commissioners passed last year that limited the chaining of animals in city limits.
Over the course of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Williams said small businesses have been hurt more than larger ones. He wants to see a concerted effort to assist small business owners, who he noted employ a significant number of people in Johnson City and constitute much of the city’s downtown area.
“A lot of small businesses have closed,” Williams said. “Some are starting to reopen, but some will never reopen. Large corporations do great — the Amazons and the Walmarts and stuff — but how do we do everything that a city can reasonably do to support small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to come to this city and set up shop?”
Having run a business for 20 years, where he has a number of physician partners and about 50 employees, Williams said he’s used to managing spreadsheets and hiring people. Williams said he’s also participated in numerous hospital committees and is a member of the Humane Society of Washington County.
“I’m used to working with people, I’m used to having employees, I’m used to human resources and how to treat employees, and I understand that everybody has an opinion and you have to listen to everyone’s opinion,” he said.