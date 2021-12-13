ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission voted to fund $150,000 for a new fire station in Valley Forge; approved additional funding of $26,000 for the final portion of the full-time and part-time Christmas bonuses for county employees; and approved the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds 3.0 for $15,034,317.91.
In talks between school officials and the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission on Dec. 1, it was suggested that $10.5 million of this amount would go toward a $20 million expansion of Hunter Elementary School.
The Commission approved the $150,000 contribution to the building of the fire station for the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department upon the recommendation of the Budget Committee. Funding will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds or from the county’s unassigned fund balance, if such usage of the federal funds is not permitted.
The new fire station will replace an existing fire station at 3961 Highway 19E, which has served the community since 1954.
The new fire station will house four vehicles: two pump trucks, a tanker, and a quick response truck. That configuration will allow for response to multiple calls at any given time.
These quicker response times will impact the Insurance Service Office rating.
Commissioner Mark Blevins of the 1st District asked that the Commission also provide $150,000 to fund a new fire station for the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Blue Springs.
Budget Committee Chairman Austin Jaynes said he would be pleased to consider the funding request when the Stoney Creek firefighters present plans for the proposed building to committees of the Carter County Commission, as the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department has done.
In a separate action, the commission approved a line item transfer to the Parks and Recreation Committee to fund engineering services for a bridge over the Doe River between Hampton and Valley Forge in a section where a proposed extension of the Tweetsie Trail is being planned.
The Commission also approved a resolution that would name a bridge spanning Buffalo Creek on the Governor Alf Taylor Road in honor of Roscoe “Charlie” Bayless.
He is retired from Happy Valley High School, where he coached basketball for 59 years, until his retirement in 2012 at the age of 88. During that time, he won over 900 games. Bayless also served on the Carter County Commission for 54 years.
The resolution requires that when a bridge at that location replaces an earlier span, that it must also be named in Coach Bayless’ honor.
That is important because a new bridge is already on the drawing board at the engineering firm of Tysinger, Hampton and Partners. The bridge is being built by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Commissioner Mark Blevins made the motion to name the bridge after Bayless. The motion was seconded by Bayless’ grandson, Commissioner Ross Garland. The motion was unanimously approved.
Garland thanked the commission for naming the bridge after his grandfather. He said it was appropriate because his grandfather grew up just 100 yards from the bridge.
In other matters, Mayor Patty Woodby said Gov. Bill Lee has expressed his appreciation for his recent visit to the county.
Woodby said the governor was very impressed with the Workforce Development Complex and the partnership that is working to make it a career and technical education center for both secondary- and collegiate-level courses. Woodby said she has also received word that the former Carter County Work Center of the Northeast Correctional Center is going to be made available for a court-administered drug recovery treatment program.