Agency starting services early as remote classes set to begin Aug. 10
Coalition for Kids recently announced plans to open its doors to help students with remote learning when Johnson City Schools starts its school year on Aug. 10.
Johnson City Schools announced last week that students would begin the school year virtually and will re-evaluate how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect operations on Aug. 31.
Coalition for Kids, a nonprofit educational organization, said it will provide homework assistance, meals and free extracurricular activities each day in its virtual learning support program.
Director of Programming Asia Gardner said the organization had a seven-week summer program for children, providing meals and child care for families in Johnson City.
She said about 100 kids took part during the summer program, but “parents went into a panic” when Johnson City Schools decided to go remote this fall.
“Their parents all work, so they were trying to figure out if we were doing anything,” she said. “We typically don’t start until after Labor Day in September, but we’re going to start a few weeks early.”
While demand for services has increased, capacity has been reduced to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.
“Our capacity in our classrooms is less than half right now. For summer, we were only allowed to have about 100 kids in our building, and keeping the kids as separated as possible, we couldn’t take as many students as we normally would be able to,” she said. “Last year, we had 285 kids, and this year, we only had 100.”
The organization’s goal is to “support as many children as possible,” but Gardner said spots were filling up quickly as of Monday morning.
Gardner said phones rang all weekend. Seventy-three applications were already sent to local families, meaning 27 spots remain open.
Gardner said more staff may be hired if Johnson City Schools’ virtual schedule continues past Aug. 31.
“I’m sure we will fill up in the next couple of hours,” she said. “We will make a waiting list.”
The organization’s services will be an addition to others providing similar services during the pandemic, according to Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett.
“We are grateful to organizations like Coalition for Kids, Rise Up and the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, for providing support to students and families during this time of remote learning,” he said.
For more information on Coalition for Kids’ virtual learning support program or other services, visit www.coalitionforkids.org.