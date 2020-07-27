Being a long-time hair stylist, Jack Hatchett has heard plenty of jokes about his last name.
“Guys will say, ‘Well that’s an appropriate name for a barber, isn’t it? Hatchett?’” he said. “Believe me, I’ve heard it all.”
Aug. 2 will mark Hatchett’s 50th year at Clubman Hair Center in Johnson City, where he has served customers that have included faculty and former coaches at East Tennessee State University and a current congressional candidate, Steve Darden.
Originally working for a few months in Colonial Heights, Hatchett said the chance to work at Clubman arose when Jack Right, the original founder and owner, decided to pursue another business opportunity, leaving an opening at the shop. There, Hatchett worked with his associate, Fred Miller, for about 38 years until Miller’s death in 2008.
Now, Hatchett is the sole proprietor of Clubman Hair Center, which has occupied a couple of locations in the tall commercial building where it resides.
When he started at the shop, Clubman was open for five days a week, but Hatchett said he got in the habit of working six days a week, coming in at seven in the morning, staying late and giving up his lunch hour.
“I always felt like I could please anybody who come through that door,” he said. “There’s no way you can do that. I finally figured that out, but I always tried to accommodate.”
Hatchett has now dropped his workload to five days a week but is getting ready to decrease that figure again to three next week.
Hatchett compares barbering to insurance — you win some, and you lose some.
“When you get regulars and you build them up and you got them coming for years, you don’t worry about it,” Hatchett said. “You know if they miss one it’s rare and you got a good reason, so I don’t worry about that any more.”
During the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Hatchett was off from March 30 to May 6. With barbershops across the state closed, the demand for haircuts gradually rose to a fever pitch.
“When I came back from that it was like three weeks of war,” Hatchett said. “It was like 20 something (customers) a day trying to get caught up.”
Hatchett is from West Virginia and spent four years in the Air Force as a member of the military police. He initially considered a career in law enforcement but decided to go a different route because he didn’t want to be bogged down by shift work.
“I was always a bit picky about my hair,” he said. Hatchett’s wife at the time was getting ready to go to beauty school. “I said, ‘You know, I think I’ll just go to barber school.’”
His space in suite 102 at 112 E. Myrtle St. is adorned with mementos of customers he’s had through the years. A painting from one captures Hatchett’s white halo of hair and hangs on one of the shop’s walls. A parking sign, which used to reserve a spot by name for another long-time customer, now sits inside at a visible location near the entrance.
Hatchett’s shop also acts as his “man cave” — a home away from home where he has a TV and a refrigerator. He keeps his bike there, allowing him to get some exercise when he has time.
“This is where I come and hang out,” he said.
Hatchett said working as a barber has given him a degree of freedom that he wouldn’t have experienced in law enforcement.
“Nobody tells you what to do,” he said. “That’s a big plus. Some people say, ‘You got it made. You don’t have to answer to this and answer to that,’ and I say, ‘Yeah, I know. I come in that door when I want to, and I’ve always done that.’ That’s a big rewarding aspect.”
Darden said he started getting his hair cut at Clubman Hair Center when he was old enough to make his own decisions about his appearance.
“The value of the education I’ve gotten form Jack for over 40 years far exceeds the cost of a haircut,” he said.