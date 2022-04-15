The 2022 Tennessee Earth Tour will begin a statewide trip in Johnson City on Saturday, April 16.
This first-ever statewide Earth Tour is hosted by the Northeast Tennessee chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan grassroots organization. The free event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. in outdoor Pavilion #1 at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave.
Featured guests are Tennessee Earth Tour leaders Jon Clark, CCL’s Appalachia Regional Coordinator, and Don Kraus, Tennessee State Co-Coordinator. They will discuss the latest developments in climate bills in Congress and discuss effective communication and advocacy.