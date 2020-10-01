The Johnson City Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for appointments to the following volunteer boards and committees. All appointments are scheduled to be made in January 2021.
- Board of Building Codes: Hears and decides appeals and variances to the Johnson City Building Code, questions of code interpretation, oversees examinations of contractors to perform work in the community, and recommends code changes. Four appointments, one in each of the following areas of expertise: commercial building (three-year term), engineer (three-year term), architect (three-year term), and mechanical/gas (fulfilling a term expiring January 2022). City residency required.
- Board of Dwelling Standards and Review: Determines action regarding substandard housing and/or commercial structures within the city limits. Three appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
- Civil Service Commission: Addresses Police and Fire employees’ civil service matters and certifies entry level and promotional rosters. For more information, contact Richard Lockner at 423-434-6018. Four appointments, each for two-year terms. City residency required.
- Golf Advisory Board: Recommends policies, procedures, rules, and regulations in operation of golf courses. Two appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
- Historic Zoning Commission: Considers conservation zoning to ensure preservation of historical structures. Two appointments, each for five-year terms. City residency required.
- Housing and Community Development Advisory Board: Advises and makes recommendations concerning housing, community, and economic development issues. Multiple appointments for terms expiring July 2022. City residency required.
- Industrial Development Board: A means of financing business/industrial facilities that would create employment and economic growth. Two appointments, each for six-year terms. City residency required.
- Johnson City Housing Authority: Establishes policy and procedures governing the operation of the Housing Authority. Two appointments, each for five-year terms. City residency required.
- Johnson City Senior Services Advisory Council: Makes recommendations to the Parks and Recreation director and the City of Johnson City on matters affecting planning, support, and programming. Four appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
- Johnson City Senior Services Foundation Board: Responsible for supporting and participating in special events and assisting in fundraising efforts to benefit Senior Center operations, services, and/or capital improvements. Twelve appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
- Regional Planning Commission: Administers the City’s Subdivision Regulations and for advising the City Commission on matters of long-range development policy, zoning and annexation. One appointment for a three-year term. Requires residency inside of the Regional Planning Jurisdiction, but outside the City Limits of Johnson City. A map of the planning region boundary can be found at http://bit.ly/JCPlanningRegion.
- Public Building Authority: Carries out functions as the Board of Commissioners may direct. One appointment for a term expiring July 2023. City residency required.
Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 30. Applications are kept on file for one year only. More information about each board and committee may be found online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.