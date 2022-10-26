featured City parks to close early From staff reports Johnson City Press Oct 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.For more information, call 423-283-5815.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Events Park Rental Pavilion City Johnson City Closing Time Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR