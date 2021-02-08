The city of Johnson City has formed a partnership with the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and FoundersForge to bring new entrepreneurial programming to Johnson City.
This partnership provides funding from Johnson City and matching funds from Sync Space to bring FoundersForge’s Startup Bootcamp and more resources to the entrepreneurial community.
The Startup Bootcamp program kicks off a multi-year investment in programs to cultivate new entrepreneurial efforts.
Startup Bootcamp is a 9-week program designed for anyone with an idea, inventions, or an early-stage business startup that needs additional support. Each cohort is tailored for the attending entrepreneurs and provides education, mentorship, access to potential customers and preparation for future growth of the business. By participating in the program, graduates also agree to the partnership’s mission to give back to the entrepreneurial ecosystem by speaking, volunteering and sharing their experiences with future cohorts. This program has been custom-designed by the founders of FoundersForge, who have attended nationally acclaimed programs such as Google NEXT for Entrepreneurs, Chattanooga’s GigTank, and Atlanta Tech Village’s Accelerator Program. By combining the best and most rewarding material from each of these programs, a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs is realized for our region, according to the partnership.
“Bootcamp programs are very successful when the entrepreneurs are challenged, supported, and are pushed to consider new concepts within their business,” says David Nelson, director of FoundersForge, “But it’s not the program that does the bulk of the challenging. It’s the other entrepreneurs challenging and supporting each other that creates a unique opportunity to create tremendous value to each startup.”
“We are incredibly excited about the announcement of this new partnership and the expansion of programs for entrepreneurs and innovation in our region.” says Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space.
“With the leadership of Johnson City, we are excited to support the FoundersForge Startup Bootcamp for our early stage founders as we continue to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Appalachian Highlands.”
About Sync Space
Sync Space Entrepreneur Centers in Kingsport is a 501©3 and the Launch Tennessee partner for Northeast Tennessee. Sync Space programs range from early idea validation and workshops, to accelerator programs uniquely focused on support for local and recruited startups considering Northeast Tennessee as a place to grow or expand their business. Sync Space programming aligns startups with key partners and industries that offer mentorship, opportunity for investment and pilot program opportunities.
About FoundersForge
FoundersForge is a Johnson City-based 501©3 that believes in the underdog entrepreneurs in the region and helping them on their startup journeys. FoundersForge provides community, high-impact programming, and one-on-one coaching to aspiring and growing entrepreneurs. The organization is led by local entrepreneurs with a belief that building a vibrant startup community will inspire others, create jobs and build a better tomorrow for our region.
