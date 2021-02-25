Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St. Johnson City: “The Mother Hen” will be the sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe for the online worship service for the second Sunday of Lent. Worship with us on Facebook, YouTube, or at 1stchurchjc.org at 10:30 a.m. or at a later time. The church’s Community Mission Food Distribution will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Women’s online Bible study is scheduled for 6:30 on Monday evenings. In-person worship will resume on Sunday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. Reservations are suggested and can be made at 928-9222 or at the church’s website. Online services will also be available.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “How Do You Know?” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the family life center for all services. In-person services will be held on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for the 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday services and the Wednesday service. All services and Sunday school will be available online as well. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Value of Obedience” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service, from John 2:1-11. Special music will be provided by Ashley Nickles. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, service begins at 6. Our morning worship service and the Wednesday service can be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name,” written in 1779 and called by some the “National Anthem of Christendom,” will be the subject of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. Scripture will be from Philippians 2:10-11.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The church will continue its sermon series “We are God’s Plan A. There is no plan B.” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in lesser-populated rooms or through your car radio will be held at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held during the 11:15 a.m. service. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Services can be watched on cable at Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. sermon is titled “The Faith of Enoch” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Small group Bible study will resume Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy in the book of Revelation. Sunday school Bible study will resume March 7 at 9:45 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service — “I Promise,” from Romans 4:13-25. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Please join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 14:12-26, titled “The Lord’s Table.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 18:15-20 and has the topic “How Christians Handle Conflict.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will continue its services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “The Lukewarm Church,” from Revelation 3:15-22. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “You are THE Christ.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the adult choir will present special music at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page, YouTube and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. the Men’s Bible Study Group will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. Lenten worship will continue Wednesday with a worship service at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed. The service will be preceded by a Lenten supper at 6 p.m. Information, call 926-5261
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Alan and Tracy Shepard Family will be in charge of the special music during the 11 a.m. worship service, followed by a message from the pastor, the Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and on 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon from Luke 13:1-9, 31-35 titled “The Illusion of Control.” Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Special Events:
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St.: The group will provide a free meal for the community on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. The menu this month is spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, and dessert. Those coming for a meal are asked to come to the back parking lot of the church. You will drive through and someone will bring your meal to you. The church is located just below the fairgrounds. Meals will be served as long as food is available and we invite all to stop by for a hot meal. Our church pantry is also open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon for those who may be in need of food. You can drive up to the front of the church where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.