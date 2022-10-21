Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. Giving Church Another Chance.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday’s services will begin with Sunday school in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to the message from Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Justin Deaton, pastor of East Side Free Will Baptist Church, will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Sam Ferguson, a longtime area pastor and currently retired from pastoring, will preach during the 6 p.m. worship services. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Fire Department.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the message series “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will focus on “Why God Permits the Valleys!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. will continue study of 1, 2, and 3 John. Information, visit Mt. Bethel’s Facebook page.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. On this Anniversary Sunday, East Unaka will celebrate 101 years as a church. Ron Marvel will be guest messenger. Marvel is the director of development at East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy in Elizabethton. Mike Presnell will be the guest soloist. Presnell has toured nationally with gospel quartets and is a gifted soloist. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. A catered lunch will follow the worship service. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. During October the church is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State University. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Antwann Yocum, director of Senior High Youth Ministries, will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Spiritual Dialysis.” Worship may be done in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. On Sunday afternoon at 4, FUMC will host a free concert by Yahya Mhirsi, pianist, and Fatma Souf, violinist. They are transfer students from Tunisia studying in the ETSU Department of Music. On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. in the Neighborhood Center, 210 West Maple St., the church’s food pantry will have its monthly food distribution. At the same time and location, Clare’s Closet will distribute winter clothing to those in need.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. and feature the sermon “Colossians: Relationships that Work,” from Colossians 3:18-4:1. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. It will be followed by worship and preaching at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Pray for One Another.” Scripture will be from James 5:16.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Receive Jesus Into The Ship,” from John 6:15-21, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The New Testament Vision for the Church,” from Ephesians 4:13-16, during services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown is continuing to collect winter clothes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Rebecca Nunley will guest preach a sermon from the Upanishads and “Cultivating the Mind of Love,” by Thich Nhat Hanh, titled “The Face of God.” The adult forum and youth group will met in person and online. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: The church will host a Community Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-4 p.m. The event is free to all kids 12 and under with a parent or guardian. Events will include face painting, games, prizes, candy, pumpkin painting, inflatables, hayrides and more.
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: The church will have a winter clothes giveaway on Saturday Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. New items will be available.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship will host the “Just Start the Church” preaching conference on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton. Ken Overdorf, minister of Range Community Christian Church in Elizabethton, and Jack Harris, minister of Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City, will be the speakers for the conference. Both ministers are 1961 graduates of Johnson University. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Information, contact Scott Reynolds at (423) 542-5183 or email scottreynolds62@gmail.com.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: Piney Grove will hold its pastor appreciation service on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided in the fellowship hall following the service. All are invited to come and show their appreciation to Pastor Dexter Brummitt and his wife, Phyllis.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Zion will host Dove Award-winning soloist Joseph Habedank on Sunday, Oct. 23, during the 6 p.m. service. Dr. D. Alan King is pastor.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will hold a fall festival on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. in the Family Life Center. There will be games, live music provided by the bluegrass gospel group Heavenly Reflections, and cake walks for children and adults. Hot dogs and treats will be available at no charge. No costumes please. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Trunk or treats
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: First United Methodist will hold a Trunk or Treat for the community on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The church will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. Activities and food also will include face painting, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, photo booth, and a cake walk.
