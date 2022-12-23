Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: On Christmas Eve, Munsey will have the following services: 2 p.m. in the Melting Pot (Open Door service with a meal for the downtown community following the service), 3 p.m. in the Gathering Place (casual and relaxed, for families with young children), 5 p.m. in the sanctuary (includes a nativity drama with children), 7:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Center (the Journey worship team will lead this contemporary service), and 10:30 p.m. in the sanctuary (the Chancel Choir will lead this traditional service). Child care will be provided for the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services; children are welcome at all services. The message Sunday will be “Rise, Up, Shepherd, and Follow — Amen! Amen! Amen!” There will be one blended service only at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will not be held this week. At, 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The Christmas Sunday service will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Rich Murray will preach God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or you can attend the service in the church sanctuary. The service can also be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a family Christmas service at 11. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Roan Street will conduct one service on Christmas Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: The church will have a special Christmas Day worship service beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or evening services held on Christmas Day. Dr. D. Alan King is pastor.
Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton: Valley Forge will hold one worship service on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. celebrating “3 Reasons for the Season!”
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The church will have a 10:30 a.m. Christmas worship service on Sunday. Senior Pastor William Lunsford will bring the message “God’s Wonderful Love.” Special music will be provided by Isaiah Lunsford on the mandolin and by the Worship Team. Wednesday night’s Bible study will resume this week at 6:30. Services can be viewed at www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: On Christmas Sunday, Mt. Bethel will hold a special worship service starting at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school. In celebration of the Savior’s birth, Minister Palma L. Bennett’s message will be “The Ugliness of Christmas Could Be Its Beauty!!!” Reece Buckingham will guide the congregation in joyful praise and prayer. Richard Sells will lead the Communion meditation. Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Bible study will continue the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: The Christmas Eve service will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. The sermon will be “Jesus is the Heart of Christmas,” from Matthew 1:18-25 and John 3:16. Keystone will hold its Sunday worship service on Christmas Day at 11 a.m., followed by its Christmas dinner. Sunday school will not be held this week. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Liberty Fellowship will worship the Savior and celebrate the birth of Christ in music during Sunday’s single service at 10 a.m. Special music will be provided by Amy Foster Duncan. Christmas bag treats will be given to all. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From Psalm 98, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Joy To The World.” Retired radio personality Al Wrinn will lead the responsive reading for this fourth Sunday of Advent. Percussionist Jeff Fitzgerald and keyboard artist Gail Aurelio will play “The Carol of The Bells.” There will be solos by Theresa Moore and George Walsh. By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Bill Greer will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service preceded by the church choir singing traditional Christmas hymns. Wesley Duncan is the pastor. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will hold services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the Christmas message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., with its study in Genesis. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Oakland Avenue will hold a special service on Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. The church also will meet on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. for a brief service. The normal church schedule will resume Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. with prayer. On Sunday, Jan. 1, Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. with the worship service at 10:45 a.m. and the evening service at 6.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: A Christmas Eve candlelight Communion service will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary. “The Best News Ever” will be the title of the sermon for Central’s one worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will not be held this week. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. First Presbyterian will celebrate Christmas with a service of carols, and lighting of the advent wreath followed by coffee and cinnamon buns. Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.