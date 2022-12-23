Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: On Christmas Eve, Munsey will have the following services: 2 p.m. in the Melting Pot (Open Door service with a meal for the downtown community following the service), 3 p.m. in the Gathering Place (casual and relaxed, for families with young children), 5 p.m. in the sanctuary (includes a nativity drama with children), 7:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Center (the Journey worship team will lead this contemporary service), and 10:30 p.m. in the sanctuary (the Chancel Choir will lead this traditional service). Child care will be provided for the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services; children are welcome at all services. The message Sunday will be “Rise, Up, Shepherd, and Follow — Amen! Amen! Amen!” There will be one blended service only at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will not be held this week. At, 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The Christmas Sunday service will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Rich Murray will preach God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or you can attend the service in the church sanctuary. The service can also be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video