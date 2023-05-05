Be Real for God, 1405 E. Millard St., Johnson City: The church will hold a Holy Ghost Revival May 5-7 with Brother Ayers as the speaker. Services will be held on May 5-6 at 6 nightly and on May 7 at 2 p.m. Information, call 423-348-5135.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: A homecoming revival will be held May 10-12th at 7 nightly with Brother Travis Matney as the speaker. Another service will be held at 1 p.m. on May with Brother John Tyler Rex Ward and Brother Cory McGlothlin as the speaker. Food will be served following the service on Saturday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study will be held for all ages on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Don Sisk as the special speaker. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 am service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be conducted at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday is “Answering the Seven Most Common Objections to Christianity: Christians are Intolerant and Judgmental.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center (Holy Communion at all services). Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also at 9 a.m., the Open Door worship will be held in the Melting Pot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Practices of a Disciple” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Based on Matthew 6:1-18, the sermon is from the Sermon on the Mount series. Holy Communion will be observed. The service may be found online by using the link found on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. Wednesday’s fellowship will begin with a meal in the fellowship hall at 5:45 p.m. The meal will be followed at 6:30 by the study of “The Sermon on the Mount: A Beginner’s Guide to the Kingdom of Heaven.” Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Monday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Information, call 426-1297.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Habakkuk: Living in a Fallen World,” from Habakkuk 2:4-20. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Observance of the Lord’s Day will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregational singing and Tom Sharpe will deliver the Communion meditation. Special music will be provided by Tony Cox followed by Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon “Biblical Siamese Twins.” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City: “The Ascension of Christ,” (Luke 24:49-53) will be the sermon on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship hour. Pastor Jim Sage will be preaching and special instrumental music will be provided by Sister Gail Hicks. Children’s church will begin after the singing around 10:15 a.m. The church will provide nursery facilities during all services. If you are unable to worship in person the church’s livestreaming can be found on Facebook and YouTube. There are also Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m. Services on Sunday and Wednesday evenings both start at 6. Information, visit 1STFWBCHURCHJC.ORG or call 423-926-9172.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Consequences Begin” will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. The scripture reference is Genesis 3:10-13. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Liberty Fellowship will hold its Celebration Sunday this week with worship in music and the Word. ”We Should Celebrate Jesus,” from Leviticus 23:26-32, Philippians 4:13 and Isaiah 38:17-18 will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Liberty Fellowship will be celebrating 34 years of the privilege to serve God and win souls. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The congregation will meet at Rotary Park after the service for food and fellowship. There will be no Sunday evening service. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. The church is studying in Book of Zachariah. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Book of Acts Chapter 9, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Saul > Paul: What Conversion Means.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections class will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark Street, Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “A Model for Ministry” as the sermon series titled “Until Then” continues. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The quarterly business meeting will be held during the evening service. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. focusing on “Apologetics.” The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. with the study “The Way to Pray.” The morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Steve Lowe, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on May 10 at 6 p.m., to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown will begin its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Jeremiah 18:1-11 titled “Turning Together.” Learn more at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Line by Line” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Johnson City District of Church Women United: The group will meet at Friendship Baptist Church, 522 W. Main St., Johnson City, on Friday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served by the officers. Pastor Frank Flowe, from Elizabethton, will be the guest speaker. All denominations are invited to attend. Information, call 423-202-0027.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: Family Fun Fest will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a fun day full of food, music, and games. There will be a variety of Hispanic and American food in a family friendly environment. All are welcome.
Kingsport Community Church: The church will host Victory Sports Camp May 30-June 2. The camp is for students who have completed grades 1-6. It will be held at Ross N. Robinson Middle School, 1517 Jessee St., Kingsport. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and includes lunch. For information, email NexGen Pastor Jamichael Lipscomb at jamichael@kingsportchurch.org. To register, visit victorysportsoutreach.org or jamichael@kingsportchurch.org.
