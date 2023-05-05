Faith

Be Real for God, 1405 E. Millard St., Johnson City: The church will hold a Holy Ghost Revival May 5-7 with Brother Ayers as the speaker. Services will be held on May 5-6 at 6 nightly and on May 7 at 2 p.m. Information, call 423-348-5135.

Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: A homecoming revival will be held May 10-12th at 7 nightly with Brother Travis Matney as the speaker. Another service will be held at 1 p.m. on May with Brother John Tyler Rex Ward and Brother Cory McGlothlin as the speaker. Food will be served following the service on Saturday.

