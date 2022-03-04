Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City: The church will host Forgiven on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. The Wednesday evening service, which will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m., which you can attend indoors or outdoors by tuning your car radio to 107.5 FM. The prayer service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7, indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s sanctuary services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be “The Good Thing About Temptation.” Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church and the drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Bible study will begin on Sunday at 9:45 with classes for all ages. Worship in the sanctuary will follow at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Roy Yelton to bring a message from God’s word. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Bible study and prayer time will be held on Wednsday at 6:30 p.m. Information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com. All services will be livestreamed.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “From Running Well to Hindered,” based on 2 Chronicles chapters 17 and 18, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s evening service begins at 6. The church is studying in Chapter 1 of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton: “Rev Up Revival” services will be held at the church from Sunday, March 6 through Thursday, March 10. Jeff Snyder and the Valley Forge Praise Choir will lead the worship for each service. Come and hear some anointed messages with Phil Hoskins preaching on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Curtis Hurt on Monday at 6:30 p.m., David Dugger on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Jeff Jones on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and Jim McComas on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For those who can’t attend in person, the services will be online at www.valleyforgechurch.com, by app at www.valleyforgechurch.com/app or via Facebook. The church is located adjacent to Valley Forge Elementary School.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Remembering God,” from Ecclesiastes 12, will be the sermon for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshiping with you. The church will start a new series of sermons, “From the Ashes,” on March 13. The series is based on Philippians 3:10-11 and looks at embracing life with Christ. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will hold a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 12:1-3, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On What Mary Did.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation Class will meet at 5 p.m. in the Commons.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question of “Design or Chance.” Join us in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. with children’s church beginning at 11. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. The church’s website can be found at cccjonesborough.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the first Sunday of Lent, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “I am the Bread of Life.” The sermon is the first one from the new “I Am” series. Holy Communion will be celebrated during the service, which will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Find a link to the virtual service at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday either in person or online. Wednesday evening’s fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed by the study of Adam Hamilton’s book “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life.” Call the church office at 928-9222 to make reservations for the meal.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “Uh Oh” on Luke 4:1-13. Adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “A Snare to be Avoided,” from Exodus 20:15. Christy Dills will provide special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown will begin its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Bethlehem will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “Tempted.” On Saturday, March 5, the American Heritage Class will meet to review the past sessions and to discuss plans for coming sessions. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Hand Bells will meet on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Lenten services will continue on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A Lenten supper will precede the service and reservations are required. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service is titled “Two Examples of a Submissive Mind” as the series of sermons from the book of Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or Clark Street on Facebook or Instagram.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Danger of Anger” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “The Son of Man Seeks and Saves” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be observed during the service, which marks the First Sunday of Lent. Sunday school will immediately follow at 10:15 a.m. The church practices social distancing and the use of masks.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.