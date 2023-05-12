Faith

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will serving baked potato and salad for dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. T.J. Marr will lead a discussion of Exodus Chapter 11 at 7 p.m.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. with classes being held in the church. The drive-in service will start at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoor in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

