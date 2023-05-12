Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will serving baked potato and salad for dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. T.J. Marr will lead a discussion of Exodus Chapter 11 at 7 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. with classes being held in the church. The drive-in service will start at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoor in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Answering the Seven Most Common Objections to Christianity: ‘What about Evolution?’’’ There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion). Services will be held at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Gateway Apostolic Church, 117 Jenny Lynn Drive, Elizabethton: Revival services will be held May 19-21 with Gary Bryant as the speaker. Services will be held at 7 nightly on May 19 and 20 and at 11 a.m. on May 21. Special singing will be provided for each service.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: The observance of the Lord’s Day will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregational singing and deliver the Communion meditation. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Faith of a Biblical Mother.” The “Brothers of the Brush” will provide special music in their honor or memory of mothers. The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s events will begin with coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be conducted on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call 423-426-1297.
Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Coach Road, Chuckey: Brian Burchfield will sing at the church on Saturday at 5 p.m. Roy Fowler is the pastor.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “An Ingenious Mother Full of Faith” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be availableat cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Treasure and Masters” will be the sermon by the Rev. Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Matthew 6:19-7:5 will be the biblical source for the sermon. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Tuesday Bible study will meet in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. and continue their study of women of the Bible. Herodias will be this week’s topic. Wednesday evening’s study will continue “The Sermon on the Mount” series at 6:30. Dinner will precede the study at 5:45. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide links to online options of worship and study.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s Mother’s Day sermon will be “A Celebration of Mama.” The scripture reference will be Proverbs 31:10, 28. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship Service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Habakkuk: Sharpening the Focus of Your Faith,” from Habakkuk 3:1-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “A Head on Collision with the Word of God” as the sermon series “Until Then” continues. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. A Mother’s Day lunch will follow the morning worship. There will be no evening service. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The study is focusing on “Apologetics.” The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 with the study “The Way to Pray.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Book of Acts Chapter 10, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Cornelius: What Christian Fellowship Means.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections class will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m.. The Revelation class will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Mark 9:38-41, and Galatians 5:22-23 titled “Spiritual Practices.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City: First Free Will will honor all mothers on Sunday during the morning worship hour. Pastor James Sage will preach from II Timothy 1:1-5 a sermon titled “The Spiritual Influence of Mothers and Others.” Hannah Sage will provide the special singing. You may join in person or live on Facebook or YouTube. Nursery facilities will be provided for all services.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Importance of Women in Scripture,” from Proverbs 11:16, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. A service in song will be held at 6 p.m. The Wednesday evening service will start at 6 and include a study in the Book of Zachariah. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at on Mother’s Day at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message. Haley Owen will present special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Every mother and daughter in attendance will receive a gift. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church will continue its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Special events
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Hope Church of Christ with Dr. Ron Kastens, a minister and the director of Ministry Leadership Program at Milligan University, as the guest speaker.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free meal on Thursday to anyone needing it. You may drive to the side of the church, where you will be greeted and given a meal. This week’s menu will include corn dogs, chips and dessert. All are welcome.
Kingsport Community Church: The church will host Victory Sports Camp May 30-June 2. The camp is for students who have completed grades 1-6. It will be held at Ross N. Robinson Middle School, 1517 Jessee St., Kingsport. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and includes lunch. For information, email NexGen Pastor Jamichael Lipscomb at jamichael@kingsportchurch.org. To register, visit victorysportsoutreach.org or jamichael@kingsportchurch.org.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@sixriversmedia.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.