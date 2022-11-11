Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. From Here to Eternity,” will be the message for Sunday’s morning services. The schedule is as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday. The drive-in worship service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe will begin a new sermon series, “The Redemption of Scrooge,” in Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. “A Chance and Hope” will be her sermon. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed at 6:30 by the study of Methodism 101, a study of church history and beliefs. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office (928-9222).
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Veterans will be recognized during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service in honor of Veterans Day. An American flag will be presented to a Clark Street veteran. Pastor William Lunsford’s message will be “100% Guarantee” as the series of messages from the book of 1 John concludes. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. The churchwide Thanksgiving potluck will be held after the morning worship. Small group Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service being held at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Prayer of Agur: Ancient Wisdom for Discovering Contentment in Your Life,” from Proverbs 30. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Why Doesn’t God Answer My Prayers the Way I Want Him To?” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise, prayer and the Communion meditation. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s Bible study at 6 p.m. will continue the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will present a program of patriotic music to honor military veterans during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. In addition, guest musician Liz Cole will play patriotic and old-time hymns on the trumpet. All veterans and their families are invited to attend as the church honors America and its veterans. Lunch will be served following the service in the fellowship center. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Do We Resemble Christ?” from 2 Kings 2:1-15, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessica Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians, Chapter 4, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “The Secret of Contentment.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Genesis. Downtown will continue its collection of gifts for the shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living residents. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may worship in person or online on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Genesis: 1:1-2:3 (paraphrased), titled “Gratitude and Generosity.” The adult forum and youth group will not meet this week and will resume their normal schedules next Sunday. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: During Wednesday night’s services, Westside is studying the Book of Ezra and will start a new series on Nehemiah. A potluck dinner will be held at 6:30 and a discussion on the Bible will begin at 7.
Homecomings
Hales Chapel Christian Church, 280 Hales Chapel Road, Johnson City: Hales Chapel will celebrate its 135th homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 13. Terry Allcorn, president of Kentucky Christian University, will be guest speaker. Services will begin at 10:45.
Revivals
Jonesborough Baptist Church, 1030 Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough: The church will hold a revival Nov. 14-18 beginning at 7 each night. The theme will be “Revive Us Again.” Pastor Dr. Randy Robbins and the congregation invite the public to attend.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and you can get your meal. The menu includes turkey and dressing, gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Gray UMC’s food pantry will be open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 East Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: On Nov. 13-15 from 6:30-8 nightly, St. Mary’s will hold “Parish Mission: Enthronement of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.” The event will be presented by The Sacred Heart Apostolate of the Diocese of Knoxville. The schedule includes Day 1: Jesus is alive and needed in the world now more than ever; Day 2: Healing of relationships and forgiveness will enable us to open our hearts and homes to Jesus; and Day 3: Building a Civilization of Love. This is a free event but a love offering will be taken each night. Light refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes of religious items each night for children and adults. Information, call (423) 282-6367.
Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray: The church’s Women’s Ministry will host “The Crossroads Marketplace” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The marketplace will have dozens of vendors with products that include handmade gifts and home décor items, jewelry, cosmetics, skin care, gourmet foods, woodworking, international and fair-trade items and quilts, as well as representatives from national direct sales companies. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Many of the vendors are giving away door prizes. Crossroads is located off Exit 13 of Interstate 26 on Suncrest Drive between Daniel Boone High School and the Gray Fossil Site. Information, call 477-2229 or visit www.crossroadsgray.org.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.