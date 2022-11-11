Faith

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. From Here to Eternity,” will be the message for Sunday’s morning services. The schedule is as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

