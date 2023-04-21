Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message Sunday will be “Christianity is Easy-Believeism.” There will be one combined service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary for Confirmation Sunday. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. Tthe Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Livestreaming of the service (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m., The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Multi-award winning Southern gospel artists Jeff and Sheri Easter will sing at Zion on Sunday at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge for this service. Information, call 423-547-0180, email andyhall@zion-baptist.com or visit Zion-Baptist.com. Dr. D. Alan King is the pastor.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the new sermon series “Sermon on the Mount,” “Blessings, Seasoning, and Light” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service which also will be livestreamed. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. In the fellowship hall during the 9:15 a.m. Sunday school hour, Pastor Ihfe will host a conversation about the state of the United Methodist Church and a recap of the recent Annual Conference. Pastor Ihfe’s Tuesday Bible study for ladies will continue at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. The Wednesday evening fellowship and study will meet at 5:45 in the fellowship hall for a meal and then study the Sermon on the Mount. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222. On Saturday, April 22, at 10: a.m., the Food Pantry, located at 210 W. Maple St., will distribute food to those in need.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Observance of the Lord’s Day will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with worship service following at 10:30. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and Tom Sharpe will deliver the Communion meditation. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Overcoming Temptation.” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Milligan Free Will Baptist Church 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City: The church will have a special singing on Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring The Edwards Family, from Burnsville, North Carolina. Information, call 929-9344 or 571-4029.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Institution of Marriage,” from Genesis 2:18, will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Habakkuk: Dealing with Problems,” from Habakkuk 1:12-17. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “God Rewards Faithfulness,” from Esther 2:5-10, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustus will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church will be studying in the Book of Zachariah in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. service. Liberty Fellowship will hold Celebration Day on May 7. The church will celebrate 34 years of the privilege to serve God and winning souls. The event will feature joyous music and the word of God. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “How to Identify a Christian, Part 2” as the sermon series “Until Then” continues. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. The message for Sunday’s 6 p.m. service will focus on the “Doctrine of the Holy Spirit.” The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and is focusing on “Apologetics.” The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Book of Acts Chapter 8, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Simon: A Religious Deal Maker.” Candy Sutherland will be the guest soloist. By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Myra Elder will join the service with a guest sermon titled “Fried Chicken and Pronouns,” following a selection of poems. Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “The Heart of the Christian Faith,” from Psalm 139 Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church will collect summer clothes, towels, and linens for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “When God Calls” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m.. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will serve pizza and salad for dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. T.J. Marr will lead a discussion on Exodus Chapter 8:20 to 9:7. The discussion will start at 7.
