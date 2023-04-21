Faith

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message Sunday will be “Christianity is Easy-Believeism.” There will be one combined service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary for Confirmation Sunday. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. Tthe Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Livestreaming of the service (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m., The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

