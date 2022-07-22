Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside is presenting a video series on Wednesday nights titled “The Good Book,” with Kyle Idleman narrating. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7. This week’s menu will feature Mexican food. Due to a problem at church, this week’s presentation will be the third in the series on “The Good Book.”
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Community Mission food distribution will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “The Kingdom Come,” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe. The sermon is the second one from the series, “Pray This Way.” The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The Community Mission Food Pantry will continue to accept donations of items especially to accommodate the homeless. These items include meat, beans, vegetables and fruits in pull-top cans or pouches. Peanut butter, packs of crackers and other prepackaged foods are also needed.
Riverview Baptist Church, Exit 40 (Jackson Love Highway) off I-26, Erwin: The church will host Gospel Music Hall of Fame tenor Rick Strickland’s Songfellows from Nashville, along with the Landmarks Quartet from Erwin, on Sunday at 6 p.m. Admission to hear these two traditional Southern gospel singing groups is free.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in church will begin at 9 a.m. this week. The drive-in service, where you can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM, will begin at 10 a.m. You may also attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can be seen on the church’s website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living. 3: Happy are the Humble.” Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, the church website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Drive, Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. and the evening worship service will start at 7. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the series “Word Pictures of the New Testament,” Minister Palma L. Bennett’s Sunday sermon will focus on “Love ... it’s a verb!” You may join the congregation as we worship through song, prayer and Communion celebrating Jesus’s resurrection. Wednesday night’s Bible study will cover a difficult subject, “The Challenge of Divorce.” Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 10:30. Wednesday’s Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Galatians 5:1-10, titled “The Sin of Certainty.” Adult forum and the youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St. Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome the progressive gospel quartet Phillips & Banks, from East Tennessee, on Sunday. They will be singing their original gospel compositions during the 11 a.m. worship service. They strive to communicate the hope and forgiveness that can be found through a relationship with Jesus as well as encourage and spur on fellow believers to live for Him. A pot luck lunch will follow in the Family Life Center. Other scheduled church events include Sunday morning Bible study at 9:45 and Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbsptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Don’t Be Led Astray” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m.; the online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Asa Adams will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Answered Prayers,” from Nehemiah 2:1-8, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. Liberty Fellowship is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: On Sunday, Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message from Romans 8:33-34. Deborah Knapp will lead the congregational hymns and present special music, as will Brandie Baker. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. Joel Piercy, Elder, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown will begin its collection of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Acts, chapter 6, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Touched By An Angel.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot Street, Jonesborough: Sunday morning worship schedule includes coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. worship service. Wednesday evening Bible study begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-426-1297. Everyone is welcome!
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Faith: What It is and What It is Not” is the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s message at the Sunday worship service which begins at 10:30 a.m. Scripture passage is from Hebrews 11:1-3, 6.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chihowie Ave., Johnson City: The worship service will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. and feature special music by Renee Smith and Glenda Gray. Shelley Van Camp will be the worship leader. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Bible schools
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The church will have a Vacation Bible School/Carnival on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be fun, food, games and Bible stories. All ages are welcome. Information, call (423) 571-0478.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Roan Street will hold Vacation Bible School, featuring the theme “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on Jesus” Wednesday, July 27, through Friday, July 29, from 6:30-8:30 nightly. There will be classes for ages 3-19. Van pickup will be available by calling (423) 213-2567. Those calling are asked to leave a message and a call back number. The van will run each night between 5:40 and 6 p.m. The VBS program will be held on Sunday, July 31, at 10:45 a.m.
Special events
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: First Presbyterian will celebrate the 240th anniversary of its founding on Sunday, Aug. 14, in a special service to be held at Sycamore Shoals State Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. The service is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. in the park’s amphitheater. Following the service, attendees are invited to a free picnic lunch at the park’s pavilions. For counting purposes, those attending the lunch should reserve meals by calling the church at (423) 543-7737 and leaving a voicemail or emailing info@fpcelizabethton.org.