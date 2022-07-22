Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside is presenting a video series on Wednesday nights titled “The Good Book,” with Kyle Idleman narrating. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7. This week’s menu will feature Mexican food. Due to a problem at church, this week’s presentation will be the third in the series on “The Good Book.”

First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Community Mission food distribution will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “The Kingdom Come,” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe. The sermon is the second one from the series, “Pray This Way.” The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The Community Mission Food Pantry will continue to accept donations of items especially to accommodate the homeless. These items include meat, beans, vegetables and fruits in pull-top cans or pouches. Peanut butter, packs of crackers and other prepackaged foods are also needed.

