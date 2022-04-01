Country music recording artist Tom Crowder, pictured, and accomplished pianist J.C. Milhorn will perform at Sunday’s worship service at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, starting at 10:25 a.m. Minister Palma L. Bennett’s message will focus on why John 11:35 is perhaps “The Shortest Verse That Might Be The Greatest.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in prayerful meditation, singing and Communion. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and the Wednesday Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.