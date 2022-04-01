Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: The Rev. Bill Greer, Keystone’s former pastor, will be the guest speaker on Sunday for the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Tony Birchfield, Keystone’s pastor, welcomes all to attend the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. You may visit the Sunday morning services online at www.keystonefwbchurch.com or on Facebook. The Sunday evening services will resume this week, beginning at 6.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. in the church, During the drive-in service at 10 a.m., you can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: The church will host Dove Award-winner Karen Peck and New River on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. There will be no 9 a.m. early service this week. Dr. D. Alan King is the pastor.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Trust in God” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be served. Sunday school will follow at 10:15. The church practices social distancing.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “I Am the True Vine” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person and livestreamed worship service. Holy Communion will be observed. A link to the livestream and online options is available at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will begin at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study for women will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with in-person and online options. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed by the study of Rob Fuquay’s “The God We Can Know — Exploring the ‘I Am’ Sayings of Jesus” at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Munsey will welcome the Rev. Sarah Moody Varnell on Sunday. She will be preaching in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: A praise and worship service will begin on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music begins at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 18:1-11, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus), The Lordship of Jesus.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation Class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch: Donald and Tammy Harding from Wise, Virginia, are scheduled to be at the church on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Not of the World.” Scripture will be from John 15:18-19. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m., preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Slaps and Second Miles” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome Willie Lunsford as the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The message is titled “You Must Stand for Jesus So You Will Not Fall for Anything.” Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Proverbs 22:8-9, 16 and Hosea 10:12 titled “Avoiding Consequences.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Golden Milestone of Jesus’ Ministry,” from Luke 9:28-36. Christy and Jeffrey Dills will present special music during the service. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. DCC will begin its collection of cereal, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta noodles, and canned vegetables for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the topic of “Why Can’t We Decide What’s Good?” You may join us in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. and children’s church will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. with classes for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to our Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, cccjonesborough.com.
Jonesborough Baptist Church, 1030 Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough: Dr. Don Anderson will be the speaker for revival services April 3-7. Services will begin at 7 nightly. The Agee Family, a bluegrass gospel group, will sing at the church on April 16 at 7 p.m. Pastor Dr. Randy B. Robbins invites all to attend.
Easter services
Neighborhood Stations of the Cross: On Sunday April 3, at 4 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., will lead a Neighborhood Way of the Cross through the heart of Johnson City. All community members are invited to participate in the mile-long walk. Stations will be located at designated locations of ministries and community programs that serve our brothers and sisters who are in need. The Way of the Cross dramatizes Jesus’ love, compassion and solidarity with all those who suffer and is a traditional preparation for Holy Week and Easter. The procession will begin and end at St. John’s.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City: St. John’s will have numerous events for Holy Week and Easter beginning with the Palm Sunday liturgy on Sunday, April 10, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Maundy Thursday liturgy with foot washing will be held on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, April 15, the Good Friday liturgy and Veneration of the Cross will be presented at 12:15 p.m. and the Stations of the Cross will begin at 6 p.m. On Saturday, April 16, the Great Vigil of Easter will start at 8 p.m. The Holy Eucharist will be presented at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, and Festival Eucharist with the choir and incense will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Special events
Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church, Tenn. Highway 91, Stoney Creek community, Elizabethton: The Golden Group will hold its first dinner of the year on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The meeting will feature singing and a message. Lunch will be served. The church is located just above Unaka High School.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. On the menu this week is baked ziti, salad, bread, and dessert.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, Virginia: Beginning Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the season of Easter. This series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and also the recent refurbishment of its pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City. Admission is free.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: St. Mary’s will present The Choice Wine, a program for Christian married or engaged couples, beginning on April 23 and continuing until June 25 from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at the St. Mary’s School gym. The program offers seven steps to a superabundant marriage that places marital happiness within every couple’s reach. By following these steps, couples can reduce the probability of divorce to essentially zero and increase the probability of having a superabundant marriage to almost 4 out of 5. For information, call Diane Meyle at 561-308-9890 or email diane.landress@yahoo.com.