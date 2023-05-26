Unity Fellowship Church, 907 S. Cedar Ave., Elizabethton: will host The Kingsmen, from North Carolina, on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. Members of the group include Ray Dean Reese, Brandon Reese, Thomas Nalley, Cole Watson, Alan Kendall and Drew Laney.
Unity Fellowship Church, 907 S. Cedar Ave., Elizabethton: will host The Kingsmen, from North Carolina, on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. Members of the group include Ray Dean Reese, Brandon Reese, Thomas Nalley, Cole Watson, Alan Kendall and Drew Laney.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City: Kent Green will speak on Sunday at 11 a.m. and present the ministry of the Gideons International. Special music will be provided by Pastor James Sage. On Sunday evening at 6, Pastor Sage will continue a series in Hosea. On Wednesday night the church will host The Lore Family for a night of worship at 6. The church provides nursery facilities for all services and children’s church is offered on Sunday morning. On Wednesday evenings the children learn, sing, and practice puppet ministry. All services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Information, visit 1STFWBCHURCHJC.ORG or call 423-926-9172
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services services will be held at 8:30 a.m. (no child care); 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. (with child care). Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.