Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us on Sunday at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Life Ain’t Always Fair,” from Ecclesiastes 7-9. The church will begin a new series of sermons March 13: “From the Ashes.” The series, based on Philippians 3:10-11 will focus on embracing life with Christ. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening worship service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will get underway at 7. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: First Christian will conclude the sermon series “Live The DNA” on Sunday. Services will be held on campus in three venues — Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. (all COVID protections in place); and worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave. Johnson City: Gene Deaton will be the speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pam Williams will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m with children’s church at 11:15. Sunday’s evening service will begin at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study will start at 6. The church is studying in chapter 1 of Habakkuk. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. All are welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship service will begin at 9 a.m. and feature the sermon “Law & Prophets with Jesus.” Sunday school will immediately follow at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome. The church practices social distancing and use of masks.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 11:17-37, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On When God Seems Indifferent.” Susan McNabb will be the guest soloist. By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the parking lot. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 5 p.m. in the Commons.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “Quantum Theology” based on Psalm 65:5-13. The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St. Johnson City: Clark Street will host Bryan Hobson as the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, the church’s Facebook page or Instagram.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Fatal Dangers of Unbridled Passion,” from Exodus 20:14. Danielle Smith will provide special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. The church will conclude its collection of gently worn coats, jackets, and sweaters for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: “Is There Really a God?” will be the message on Sunday. Sunday school for all ages will start at 9 a.m. and the worship service will begin at 10:30. All are welcome. The service will also be livestreamed and you can find that through the link at www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, call 423-753-3411.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Being a Redemptive Influence for the Kingdom of God” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit cbcjc.org or call at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: The church will host a 4th Saturday Night Service this week with Johnny Ward as the speaker. The service will begin at 7 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will service a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday, March 3, from 6-7 p.m. Just drive up to the side of the church and someone will greet you and bring the number of meals you need. If you know someone who would enjoy a meal or may be in need of one, please feel free to take one for them. This week the menu includes a ham and cheese sandwich with chips, a fruit cup, and dessert. Also, the church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry has recently been upgraded and relocated, so please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. Information, visit http://www.grayumc.org.
