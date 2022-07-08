Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible Study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. David Martin Jr. will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Tim Broyles will preach during the 6 p.m. service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Walk Much” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living 1: Happy are the Hopeless.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will begin Sunday’s activities at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will begin at 7. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Nathan Dugger, a student at Duke Divinity School and a ministry intern at FUMC, will preach during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Seeing is Believing,” from Luke 24:13-35. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. For July, the food pantry will be collecting donations of meats, beans, vegetables, and fruit in pull-top cans or pouches, peanut butter, cracker packs and other prepackaged foods. These foods are badly needed for the ministry to the homeless.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Palma L. Bennett will be “The Portraits of the Church,” as described by Paul in Ephesians. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. The Mt. Bethel Duo, including Todd Bennett, will perform special music. Wednesday night’s Bible study will begin a new series covering the three letters, 1st, 2nd and 3rd John, written by the apostle John in his later years. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will start at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Matthew 26:47-56 titled “Baptizing Your Sword Hand.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Cherokee Baptist Church, 143 Mayberry Road, Jonesborough: The church will welcome the Rev. Jack Snyder, from Creation Matters Ministeries, Melbourne, Florida, as the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Snyder is an associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Melbourne. His presentation will be about the truth of creation as described in the Bible and supported by scientific evidence.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “We Shall Behold Him!” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Luncinda Steel will provide the special music. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meets at 9:45. The 11 a.m. service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Conversion,” from 2 Chronicles 33:10-13, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. We are studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25 a.m. From the book of Acts chapter 5:1-11, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Honest To God.” Recording artist George Walsh will sing with the EUCC Praise Team to perform “He Is Lord.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E Main St., Johnson City: On Sunday, Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Golden Chain of Salvation,” from Romans 8:28-30. Special music will be provided. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Thwe Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. DCC will continue its collection of school supplies for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Consider God” will be the subject of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Scripture will be from Proverbs 16:9-20. The service will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Our Good God Gives Good Gifts” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: The church will feature a sermon on “Living in Harmony” during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will start at 9 a.m. with classes for all ages. The worship service will be live streamed to Central’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Road, Jonesborough: The church will hold a video series on Wednesday nights titled “The Good Book.” with Kyle Idleman narrating. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7 p.m.
Bible schools
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Vacation Bible School on July 10-14 from 6-8 nightly. There will be classes for preschool children to 12th grade.