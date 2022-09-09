New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will commemorate the attacks on 9/11 by conducting a remembrance service led by Elizabethton Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Hardin during Sunday’s services. Everyone is invited to attend as the church reflects back on that historic day and honors current emergency responders. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “Gifts in the Body.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “True Friendship,” from the sermon series “Life of King David,” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be live-streamed, or you may worship in person. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. At 9:15 a.m., Sunday school will precede the worship service. Women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door Sunday school classroom. A virtual option for the Bible study is also available. Wednesday evening programs will kick off the season with a barbecue dinner and bingo in the fellowship hall at 5:45.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. Sunday. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will begin. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray speak on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Need for a Creed” will be the message for Sunday’s services. The schedule includes the blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (with Holy Communion), the traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, the Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will begin a new series of messages focusing on “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. and continue the study of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Mt. Bethel will hold an all-church covered-dish picnic on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. Information, visit Mt. Bethel’s Facebook page.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Seven Traits of a Christ-like Attitude.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., the Home Fellowship group will meet at the home of Gail Aurelio with Marietta D. Balding leading a study on the Book of Job. During September and October the church is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State University. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Preaching of The Cross,” from 1 Corinthians 1:18-25, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessie Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: “The Living and Active Word of God” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Have You Ever Felt Left Out?” from Ephesians 2:11-22. Deborah Knapp will present special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The study of Revelation will continue during the Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30. Downtown will continue its collection of wrapped snacks, coffee, paper towels, hand soap, and dishwashing soap for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be from Luke 15:1-10 and will be delivered this week by the Rev. Karen Russell. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join First Presbyterian in person for worship outside on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Romans 2:1, titled “Christian or Jesus Follower?” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will have a lesson on a topic to be determined on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The lesson will be preceded by a meal at 6:30.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main Streets, Jonesborough: Central will start a sermon series on “Spiritual Growth” by preaching through the epistle to the Colossians. You may join in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live-streamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com, call 423-753-3411 or email at CentralChristianChurchoffice@gmail.com.
Revivals
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Revival services will be held Sept. 18-23 with the Revs. Frank Woods and Terry Richardson as the speakers. Special singing will be featured during each service. The Sept. 18 service will begin at 6 p.m. while the weeknight services will start at 7. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Special events
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey: A country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church’s fellowship hall from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carry-outs will be available by calling (423) 257-6713. Information, call (423) 335-0624.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week’s menu will feature soup beans, cornbread, potato casserole and dessert. Gray UMC’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, except on holidays.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St, Johnson City: Clark Street will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. Former Pastor Randy Hommel will be the guest speaker. The Clark Street Worship Team will sing during the service. Lunch will be provided following the service. Reservations for the lunch are appreciated by Monday, Sept. 12. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Homecomings
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray: Oak Grove will celebrating its 90th anniversary and homecoming with a special service on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Former pastor Dr. D. Steve Gouge will be the speaker. Special music will be presented by Rodney Hale, Donna Martin, Leanne Barker Lewallen, and the Oak Grove choir, directed by Jon Casteel. The service will include dedication of the new church sign commemorating the anniversary of the church, which was founded in 1932 with 23 charter members. A catered meal will be served afterward. Each family attending will receive a copy of “Standing Strong for Christ,” the recently printed history of the church. The Rev. Sherrel Nave is the pastor. Information, call 477-3141.
Range Community Christian Church, 175 Hart Road, Elizabethton: The church’s annual homecoming day will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Daniel Overdorf, from Johnson University, Knoxville, will be the speaker. The Range Trio, consisting of Tonya Milam, Tracie Pierson, and Lori Decker, will sing. A fellowship meal will follow the 10:45 a.m. Sunday school. Information, call (423) 202-3455.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Homecoming services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mark Potter will be the guest speaker and the Tipton Family will sing during the services. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. The Rev. Donnie Harris the pastor.