New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will commemorate the attacks on 9/11 by conducting a remembrance service led by Elizabethton Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Hardin during Sunday’s services. Everyone is invited to attend as the church reflects back on that historic day and honors current emergency responders. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “Gifts in the Body.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.

