Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Saults Family will sing on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Information, call 257-6451.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 pm. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

