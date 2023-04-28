Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Saults Family will sing on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Information, call 257-6451.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 pm. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Hot dogs and sides will be the menu for dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. At 7, T.J. Marr will lead a discussion on Exodus Chapter 9:8-35.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Bible is Full of Errors and Can’t Be Trusted.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the Sanctuary (Holy Communion) and services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the drive-in service at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Habakkuk: Waiting for God’s Answer,” from Habakkuk 2:1-3. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Law and the Prophet” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is from the series on the Sermon on the Mount and is based on Matthew 5:17-48. If you can’t worship in person, you may join online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. Sunday school classes will not meet as the fifth Sunday breakfast prepared by the youth department will be held in the fellowship hall at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study for ladies will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m.in the Open Door classroom and on ine. Following a 5:45 p.m. meal on Wednesday, the study of the Sermon on the Mount will continue at 6:30 in the fellowship hall. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office at 928-9222 by noon on Monday.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Twelve Inches from God,” from Matthew 15:1-9. Haley Owen will present special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church will conclude its collection of summer clothes, towels, and linens for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Deceiver Arrives” will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday as he continues his series in Genesis. The scripture reference will be Genesis 3:7-9. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, the church will have a “Fifth Sunday Singing” from 3-4:30.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Learning In Life and Death,” from 2 Kings 13:14-24, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster will provide the special music the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. A service in song will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. The study of the Book of Zachariah will continue in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. service. Liberty Fellowship will hold its Celebration Day on May 7 featuring worship in music and the Word. The congregation will go to Rotary Park for good food and fellowship. The church will be celebrating 34 years of the privilege to serve God and win souls. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church will conduct services at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Information, call 426-1297.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Putting an End to The Famine in the Land for Spiritual Leadership” as the sermon series “Until Then” continues. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. There will be no evening service this week. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meets at 6:30 and focus on “Apologetics.” The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. with the study “The Way to Pray.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Be Real for God, 1405 E. Millard St., Johnson City: The church will hold a Holy Ghost Revival May 5-7 with Brother Ayers as the speaker. Services will be held on May 5-6 at 6 nightly and on May 7 at 2 p.m. Information, call 423-348-5135.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Book of Acts Chapter 8, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Philip: A Model Witness.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Foolishness and Futility of Idolatry” will be the sermon for the worship service on Sunday. There will only be one worship service this week at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon from Matthew 5:43-48 titled “Seeing No Stranger.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will be in charge of Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will have a free meal on Thursday for anyone needing it. Drive to the side of the church and you will be greeted and given a meal. This week’s meal will include lasagna, salad, roll, and dessert.
Johnson City District of Church Women United: The group will meet at Friendship Baptist Church, 522 W. Main St., Johnson City, on Friday May 5 at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served by the officers. Pastor Frank Flowe, from Elizabethton, will be the guest speaker. All denominations are invited to attend. Information, call 423-202-0027.
Kingsport Community Church: The church will host Victory Sports Camp May 30-June 2. The camp is for students who have completed grades 1-6. It will be held at Ross N. Robinson Middle School, 1517 Jessee St., Kingsport. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and includes lunch. For information, email NexGen Pastor Jamichael Lipscomb at jamichael@kingsportchurch.org. To register, visit victorysportsoutreach.org or jamichael@kingsportchurch.org.
