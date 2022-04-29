Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the morning worship service at 11. The evening worship service will be held at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which features Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will start at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Peace be with You” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The service will be livestreamed as well as conducted in person. It can be accessed at a later time by using the link at 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. To join the video meeting, click http://meet.google.com/eie-payp-bbf. Wednesday evening activities will begin with a meal at 5:45. A study of Adam Hamilton’s book “Half Truths” will follow the meal at 6:30 in the sanctuary. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. followed at 10 by the drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Do You Really, Really Love Jesus?” from John 21:15-17. Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 22, during the worship service with a meal to follow. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Why the Lord’s Supper?” The worship service will begin at 10:25 a.m. in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful music. Recording artist Tom Crowder will provide a special musical performance. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Follow Jesus” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be served. Sunday school will immediately follow at 10:15 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave. Johnson City: “In Need of Repairs,” from Nehemiah 1:1-3, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Nancy Steadman will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street welcomes William Lunsford as its new full-time pastor. “It is Time to Turn Aside” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Special music will be provided by Tina Lunsford. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message. Special music will be provided. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. This week, Downtown will begin collecting diapers, baby wipes, and hand soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: The Rev. Jeff Owens, missionary to Moldova, will speak in all services on Sunday about his work helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Sunday’s message by the Rev. Michael Heath will be “Requirement of Faithfulness.” He will use scripture from 2 Timothy 4:1-5. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 21:15-25, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Loving And Serving.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Linda Gibson-Johnson, writer of the song “Funeral Plans,” will sing at the church on Thursday, May 5. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 773-6917.
Gray United Metodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, May 5, from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church and someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The menu will feature lasagna, salad, roll and dessert.
Elizabethton/Carter County: All residents are invited to attend a special National Day of Prayer service on Thursday, May 5, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Carter County Courthouse, 801 E. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton. The event is planned for outdoors on the courthouse steps and will be moved inside if weather does not permit. Several local ministers will lead the community in prayer for various areas. This year’s theme will be “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us” and the key verses are Colossians 2:6-7. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and spend your lunch hour in prayer with and for your community. The event will be carried live on WBEJ radio. Information, visit https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. with prayer and singing around the church’s cross. In case of inclement weather, the observance will be held inside.
