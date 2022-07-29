Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will start at 11 and the evening service will begin at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming is available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Foundations will sing at the church on Sunday at 11 a.m. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the drive-in service at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living. Happy are the Hungry and Thirsty.” The schedule of services is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25 a.m. From the book of Acts Chapter 7, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “When Life Tumbles In, What Then?” Soloist Theresa Moore will sing “I Will Trust In You.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the sermon series “Pray This Way,” “Our Daily Bread” will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. Both in-person and online options for worship will be available. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. The day will begin with a fifth Sunday fellowship pot-luck breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For July, the food pantry is collecting items especially for the homeless, such as meat, beans, vegetables, and fruit in pull-top cans or pouches, peanut butter cracker packs, and other prepackaged foods. Donations will be accepted at the Spring Street church entrance.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: The church will host The Singing Dugger Family on Sunday at 6 p.m. Dr. D. Alan King is the pastor.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the series, “Word Pictures of the New Testament,” Minister Palma L. Bennett’s Sunday sermon will focus on “GRACE ... What is it? It’s not a blue-eyed blonde!” The service will feature worship through song, prayer and Communion. Wednesday night’s Bible study will continue the study of “The Challenge of Divorce.” Sunday’s services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school, followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. Visit the church’s Facebook page for details of the upcoming Aug. 13 car show, “Wheels Turning for Jesus!”
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. David Odum will be preaching during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Kagan Young will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Union Hill Free Hill Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: Union Hill will host The Joyaires on Sunday at 11 a.m. for the worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Kenny Lethcoe is the pastor.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Against Principalities and Powers” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Fight with Selfishness,” from Nehemiah 5:1-13, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. Liberty Fellowship will be praising the Lord in song during Sunday’s 6 p.m. service. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, service, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Love vs. Hate: The Choice is Serious” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Stephanie Williams will provide the special music. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. The 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Wednesday’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The study will be “Survey of the Bible.” Thursday morning’s Bible study will meet at 10 with the topic “Heaven,” based on the book by Randy Alcorn. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “In God We Trust,” Psalm 20:7. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The King Who Deserves Our Attention,” from Revelation 1:4-8. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The study of Revelation will continue during Wednesday’s evening Bible study at 6:30. The church is continuing its collection of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “I Never Knew You” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Proverbs 1:20-33, titled “The Path to Wisdom.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Sunday’s sermon will be “The Lord’s Supper.” Pastor Michael Heath will use scripture from Matthew 26:26-29 as he delves into the meaning of this Christian tradition. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will present the fourth part in the “Good Book” series on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the video starting at 7.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week’s menu will be barbecue sandwich, baked beans, slaw, and dessert. The church pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, except holidays.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: First Presbyterian will celebrate the 240th anniversary of its founding on Sunday, Aug. 14, in a special service to be held at Sycamore Shoals State Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. The service is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. in the park’s amphitheater. Following the service, attendees are invited to a free picnic lunch at the park’s pavilions. For counting purposes, those attending the lunch should reserve meals by calling the church at (423) 543-7737 and leaving a voicemail or emailing info@fpcelizabethton.org.