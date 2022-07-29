Faith

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will start at 11 and the evening service will begin at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming is available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Foundations will sing at the church on Sunday at 11 a.m. Information, call 423-257-6451.

