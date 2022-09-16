Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Scott Family, from Greeneville, will sing during Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Information, call 423-257-6451.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will be conducted at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming are available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video