Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Scott Family, from Greeneville, will sing during Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will be conducted at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming are available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Lord of Life.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold its drive-in service on Sunday at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service in the church. The worship service may also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Sunday school classes will meet inside the church at 9 a.m. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Seth Weese will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Presence of God,” from the sermon series “Life of King David,” will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship either in person or online. The online option may be accessed at 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Tuesday’s women’s Bible study, led by Pastor Ihfe, will begin at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. Wednesday evening programs will begin with a meal at 5:45 p.m. Reservations for the meal may be made by calling the church office (928-9222). To supplement the church pantry during September, laundry detergent and toilet paper are being collected. Donations should be made at the Spring Street entrance (the connector).
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: The message series “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” will continue on Sunday with Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon focusing on “When Problems Come,” based upon 2 Corinthians 4:7-18. Pat Stansberry will perform a solo along with a piano duet by Danelle Sells and Mary Lynn Chandley. Join Mt. Bethel on Saturday at 6 p.m. for an all-church covered-dish picnic. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Bible study will continue study of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Ellison will preach a sermon from Luke 16:1-9 titled “Creative Accounting.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. The guest messenger will be Antwann Yocum. By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206 and will be led by Theresa Moore. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: The Sacred Journey Quartet will sing during Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and join us for fellowship lunch following the worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Chuch, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Bill Greer will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service and the Rev. Wesley Duncan will preach during the 6 p.m. service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “When God Reveals His Secrets,” from Ephesians 3:1-11, during services in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. The church will continue its collection of wrapped snacks, coffee, paper towels, hand soap, and dishwashing soap for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Westminister will hold a special outdoor service on the church grounds on Sunday. “Give Thanks to the Lord,” based on Psalm 100, will be the Rev. Andy Wyatt’s sermon. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. and families should bring their own chairs.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The First Message of Jesus,” from Matthew 4:12-17, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pam Williams will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church starting at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s evening service will be held at 6. The church is studying in the Book of Haggai during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using perhaps the most quoted scripture in the Bible, John 3:16, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “What is Your Value?” Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m., preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue the sermon series on “Spiritual Growth” by preaching through the book of Colossians. You may join the service in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. and children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live-streamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. The service also will be available at cccjonesborough.com. Information, call 423-753-3411 or email CentralChristianChurchoffice@gmail.com.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “How Old is Your Wineskin?” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will get underway at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Revivals
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Revival services will be held Sept. 18-23 with the Revs. Frank Woods and Terry Richardson as the speakers. Special singing will be featured during each service, with singers from the church featured on Sept. 18 and Sept. 22, The Harris Family on Oct. 19, the Sams Family on Oct. 20, Sunset Choir on Oct. 21, and the Montgomery Family on Oct. 23. The Sept. 18 service will begin at 6 p.m. while the weeknight services will start at 7. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Special events
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St, Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome former pastor Randy Hommel as the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. 65th church anniversary celebration. The message will be “Shining or Sleeping: About Being Salt and Light.” The Clark Street Worship Team will sing during the service. Lunch will be provided following the service. Small group Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Road: The church will hold its 36th annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 23-24, beginning at 7 a.m.
Homecomings
Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Keystone will hold its homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The Joyaires, from Harriman, will be the guest singers. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. You may visit the Sunday morning services at www.keystonefwbchurch.com or on Facebook. Sunday evening services will resume on Sept. 25 at 6. The Wednesday evening Bible study will begin at 6:30. The Rev. Tony Birchfield is the pastor.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Homecoming services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning with an abbreviated Sunday school at 10 a.m. and continuing until 10:20. The worship service will follow. The Rev. Mark Potter will be the guest speaker and the Tipton Family will sing during the service. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.