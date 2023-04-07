Faith

Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Borderview will have several activities for Easter weekend. Good Friday services tonight at 7 p.m. will feature the musical “In Christ Alone” and a message about the cross by Scott Fisher, senior minister. The musical will feature soloist Ruth Ann Cullop, Joel Norris, and Joseph Greenwell, as well as a video presentation. The presentation is a joint venture with the Carter County Christian Men’s and Women’s Fellowships. On Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, the church will host an Easter egg hunt and cake walk for various age groups to give every child a better opportunity to participate. The event will be held rain or shine. On Easter Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Resurrection Day will be celebrated with the musical “In Christ Alone.” This version will feature video clips of Peter’s encounters with Jesus.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Easter worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

