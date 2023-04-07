Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Borderview will have several activities for Easter weekend. Good Friday services tonight at 7 p.m. will feature the musical “In Christ Alone” and a message about the cross by Scott Fisher, senior minister. The musical will feature soloist Ruth Ann Cullop, Joel Norris, and Joseph Greenwell, as well as a video presentation. The presentation is a joint venture with the Carter County Christian Men’s and Women’s Fellowships. On Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, the church will host an Easter egg hunt and cake walk for various age groups to give every child a better opportunity to participate. The event will be held rain or shine. On Easter Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Resurrection Day will be celebrated with the musical “In Christ Alone.” This version will feature video clips of Peter’s encounters with Jesus.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Easter worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be conducted in the church on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Christ the Victor” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for the Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. The sermon will be based on Matthew 28:1-10. If you cannot worship in person, you may join online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. The men of the church will prepare and serve a breakfast at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Wednesday evening programs will begin with a meal at 5:45. Following the meal, Miriam Robinson will lead the conclusion to the study of Adam Hamilton’s book “Twenty-four Hours that Changed the World.” Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Monday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the worship service will follow at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “He Is Risen: We are Conquerors,” from Romans 8:37 and Matthew 27:50-51. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Revival services will be held Monday through Friday, April 10-14, at 7 nightly. Pastor Leonard Fletcher will be the guest speaker for the Monday through Wednesday services. Dr. Ralph Sexton will be the speaker for the Thursday and Friday services. The church choir will sing each night and Shepherd’s Fold will be the guest singers for Wednesday’s service. A nursery will be provided for each service.
Westside Christian Church, 1450 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: T.J. Marr will lead a discussion of Exodus Chapter 7:8-24 during Wednesday’s Bible study at 7 p.m. The study will be preceded by a meal at 6:30. This week’s menu will include Italian dishes.
Princeton Free Will Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: Brian Burchfield, from Surgoinsville, will sing during Sunday’s 10 a.m. service. Charlie Frazier is the pastor.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Easter services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and Richard Sells will deliver the Communion meditation. Special music will be provided by Tony Cox. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Why Was the Stone Rolled Away?” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. The musical “The King Is Coming” will be presented by the Praise Team with narration by retired radio personality Al Wrinn. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 28, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Moving From Friday to Sunday — From Fear To Joy.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Third Day He Shall Rise Again” will be the message for the 11 a.m. Easter Day worship service. The church will have congregational praise singing during the Sunday morning service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service this week. Liberty Fellowship is studying in the book of Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Easter Sunday will be “I Am the Resurrection and the Life.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary and services at 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also at 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The church will hold its Resurrection Eggstravaganza on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon in the Family Life Center. There will be food, games, and a walk through the Easter story. Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. will be “Jesus Is Alive!” as the series of sermons on “The Cross” concludes, followed by the observance of baptism. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will hold its Easter Sunday services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the Easter message. Heather Cheri Billheimer and Haley Owen will present special Easter music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. DCC will give its Easter M(issionaries), M(issions), and M(aintenance) Offering during the service. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will conduct a sunrise service beginning at 7 a.m. The service will commemorate Christ’s resurrection from the grave with a message by the pastor, the Rev. Wesley Duncan. The New Liberty Choir will sing Easter musical selections followed by an Easter message by Pastor Duncan. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W.F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Matthew 28:1-10, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Resurrection Awareness.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: The Good Friday service will begin tonight at 7. “Easter Is for Everyone” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, and Prayer Tabernacle, 115 Phillips St. Johnson City: Full Gospel Holiness and Prayer Tabernacle will hold joint revival services Sunday through Thursday. Services will be held at Full Gospel Holiness on Sunday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Prayer Tabernacle will host the services on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 7 nightly. There will be a different speaker for each service.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s Easter Sunday sermon will be “Unexpected Joy,” from John 20:11-16. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include special music by the church choir under the direction of Susan Heath.
Holy Week services
Johnson City Parish: The Johnson City Parish of Fairhaven, Otterbein and West Market Street United Methodist churches will hold a Good Friday service at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave. at 4 p.m. A Holy Saturday service will be held at 1 p.m. at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 406 W. Market St.
.
Sunrise service
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, 5913 Kingsport Highway, Gray: Snyder’s Memorial Gardens will host a communitywide Easter sunrise service on April 9 at 7 a.m. at the Snyder Cemetery. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash will present the message. Coffee and doughnuts will be served prior to the service. Everyone is welcome.
Special events
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey: The church will hold a country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings on Saturday, April 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years old and younger. Carry outs are available by calling 423-257-6713. Information, call 423-335-0624.