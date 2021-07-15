Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Summer, A Time for Traveling — Understanding God’s Will” will be the message on Sunday, July 18. Onsite services are as follows: blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “Characteristics of a Believer,” from 1 John 5:1-5. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages is at 10 a.m. Sunday with the morning worship service at 11. The evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s service theme will be “Growing up UU in the ’60s and ’70s” with Bryan Kleske as the speaker. Older folks born and raised Unitarian Universalist can be a bit rare. Learn of one lifelong UU’s experiences and perceptions growing up in New York in the ’60s and ’70s. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Rev. Lauri Jo Cranford, Three Rivers District superintendent, will be the guest preacher for the 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be livestreamed. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. A link to the online service can be found at 1stchurchjc.org. Cranford’s sermon will be “Lord, Make Me Thy Dwelling Place.”
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “For the Sake of the Gospel” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begin at 11 a.m. with all services in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Fortunate People of Forgiveness” will be the sermon on Sunday by Pastor Hobbie McCreary. Scripture will be from Psalm 32:1-2.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “How Do We React To Circumstances?” from Genesis 39:1-6, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Henry Woodruff. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. During Wednesday’s 6 p.m. prayer and Bible study, we will be studying in the book of Micah. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will begin at 7. We are currently studying Isaiah. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will continue our new schedule with preparation for worship music and videos beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will continue a new series of messages on “Increasing Our Joy With God,” from the book of Habakkuk. Sunday’s message will be “Increasing Our Confidence in God.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 in Room 206. The class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation” meets at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area and is taught by Linda Garrett. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, and Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Cure for Busyness,” from Psalm 23:1-2. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. A fellowship luncheon will immediately follow the worship service. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Guest evangelist Dennis Deese, from Fan the Flame Ministries, will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday Bible study this week. The 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or our Facebook page.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “Remember What Was and What Is.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Game Night will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. Lunch bags for The Melting Pot will be prepared on Friday, July 23, at 9 a.m. Deaf Interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us in person (119 W. F St., Elizabethton) or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Genesis 22:1-14 titled “The Power of Myth and the Violence of God.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series: “In Order to Form a More Perfect ...” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues — the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; worship at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID-19 protections in place) and worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA , 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as Assistant Pastor Bobby Roberts continues the series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 31 titled “In His Hands.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. services. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Special Events
Johnson City District of Church Women United: The Johnson City District of Church Women United will meet on Friday, July 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City. This will be a social gathering, the first one we have had since March 2019. We are asking for school supplies to be brought for the Good Samaritan Ministries. Women from all denominations are invited to attend. We will have pizza, cookies and drinks. Information, call Mary Letcher at 423-943-4276 or Marva Conley at 423-747-9944.
The Women’s Society of Christian Service: The group will sponsor a clothes giveaway on Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. until noon at Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone. Clothing and shoes will be available for those in need from infants to adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within our community. Masks are required inside the building. Information, call 423-361-4300.