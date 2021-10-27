Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “The Righteousness of God.” Reformation Day and Youth Sunday will be observed at both services and the Instrumental Ensemble will perform at both services. The Chancel Choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The men’s Bible study and breakfast will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Please join us this Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon from Genesis 5 titled “An Exciting Genealogy.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Service will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “In Remembrance … A Coffin and a Table,” from Luke 22:25-30. Bobby Rhines will lead the scripture reading. Dr. Robert Wetzel, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Dr. Bill Kirkwood (vice-provost for undergraduate education at East Tennessee State University) will be preaching. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday’s evening prayer service starts at 7. You may attend indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: There are still a few seats available for the 9:45 a.m. worship service Sunday. Early arrivals get priority seating when the worship music begins at 9:26 a.m. The service also will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From 2 Thessalonians 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Christian Challenge of Staying On Mission.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. At 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, Linda Garrett will lead “A Prophetic Look At Revelation.” Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the series “What does the Lord Require,” “Devotion” will be the sermon by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The theme is: God calls us to know God personally and directly and to seek to humbly grow that relationship. Worship with us in person or online. Find a link to the online or live-streamed service at 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s Monday evening online ladies’ Bible study will continue at 6. Find a link to the Bible study on the church’s website.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship message is titled “Taking Matters Into Your Own Hands: So Many Years Lost” as a series of sermons from Exodus concludes. Worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study begins at 9:45 a.m. and Thursday’s Bible study meets at 11 a.m. Information, check our Facebook page or visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Jesus Mandates Forgiveness” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Message Prompted by a Miracle” continues Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s series “The Church on Fire.” Scripture will be from Acts 3:12-26.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Always God: Always Seeing,” based on 1 Peter 5:6-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Ark of Salvation,” based on Genesis 7:1-10, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessie Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. Our 5th Sunday evening All-Song Service will begin at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in chapter 7 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Jesus: Our Purifier” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship will begin at 6. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distancing practiced. The sermon title will be “More Than One Commandment.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM.
Special events
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will host its Fall Fling on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There will be a free hot dog lunch for all and free goody bags for the kids. The service will be moved indoors if the weather is bad.
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: The church will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 6 -8 p.m. This is open to everyone in the surrounding communities. The kids will have a great time and will also have the chance to register for special door prizes.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will host a free, drive-through community meal on Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m. The menu will include lasagna, salad, bread and a dessert. If you or someone you know needs a meal, we would love for you to come by and get one. Meals are served monthly, every first and third Thursday. Gray UMC is located beside the fairgrounds in Gray. Our church food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.