Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “What Would You Do” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. this Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The sermon series “The Fundamentals” will continue this week. Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues — in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place); or worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum Channel 198 and Comcast Channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family fellowship will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Always God: Always Hearing,” from 2 Kings 19:14-20 and 2 Kings 20:1-5. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Capt. Antwann Yocum, commanding officer for the Johnson City Salvation Army, will be the guest messenger and soloist on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. On this Anniversary Sunday, the church will celebrate 100 years as a congregation. A lunch will follow the worship service. Information, call 423-483-2348.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Scripture from Acts 3:1-11 will serve as the background for Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday on “Such as I Have Give I,” a continuation of his series “The Church on Fire.”
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Back or the Face,” from Jeremiah 2:27, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are studying in chapter 6 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Reconciliation in the Church” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship message is titled “Saved for God’s Glory: The Birth of a Savior” as a series of sermons from Exodus continues. Worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday shool Bible study begins at 9:45 a.m. Thursday’s Bible study meets at 11 a.m. Information, check our Facebook page or www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Ezekiel 47:1-12 titled “Are You Paying Attention?” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and the Wednesday evening prayer service will begin at 7. You may attend indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Supreme Wonder of Supreme Humility,” from John 13:1-17. Ron Winter will lead the scripture reading, Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: We invite you to join us for Bible study on Sunday morning at 9:45. We have classes for all ages. At 10:45 a.m., we will hear a message from God’s word brought by our pastor, Roy Yelton. Sunday evening at 6 we’re having a special memorial service in remembrance of those who have gone to be with the Lord. Bible study and prayer time along with Discovery Bible Club for kids will be held on Wednesday night at 6:30. All services will be livestreamed at oaklandavebaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Love,” from the sermon series “What Shall I Bring?” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required for the in-person service. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot meet in person. See the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. The Community Mission Food Distribution will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Pastor Ihfe’s women’s online Bible study will continue at 6 p.m. Monday. See the church’s website for directions to this event.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Please join us this Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian as our guest speaker, Dr. Mike Ross, shares a message with us for Reformation Sunday. You can join in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “Our High Priest.” The Hand Bell Choir will perform at both services. The Chancel Choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to attend a very special family event during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service where newborn baby McKenna Jo Holtsclaw, daughter of Sarah Holtsclaw and Josh Wilford, will be dedicated to the Lord, followed by the baptism of her mother. Family and friends are encouraged to attend in support of this special mother and daughter event.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. The sermon title is “Seeing The Kingdom.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. There is broadcast within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM. Please follow all social distancing practices.
Special Events
East Watauga Avenue Baptist Church, 1801 East Watauga Ave., Johnson City: The church will host an indoor yard sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Buffalo Ridge will host a Community Harvest Party on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the church. The event is free for kids 12 and under with a parent or guardian. The party will include face painting, games, prizes, candy, pumpkin painting, inflatables, hayrides and more.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will host a trunk or treat event for the entire family on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be an old-fashioned soup making, decorated cars with treats, games, and a Halloween costume contest for all ages. Join us for a night of fun and fellowship. The church is located by the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will host a Fall Fling on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. with a free hot dog lunch for all and free goody bags for the kids.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Trunk of Treats will take place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 in the Pine Street parking lot.